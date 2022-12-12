WEST NEWBURY — The historic Gardener 4 Handtub and its legendary muster crew will be honored this month when a sign marking the roadway Handtub Lane is unveiled next week.
The event, Hosted by West Newbury’s Veteran Firemen’s Association, will be Saturday at 10 a.m.
The newly named lane is off Bachelor Street behind the public safety complex and adjacent to the Historical Society’s Hills House Museum property where the award-winning firefighting apparatus is stored. The fabled handtub, inactive since 1997, is stored in a garage on the museum property at 411 Main St.
Those who attend the unveiling will also get a chance to see Gardner 4, according to retired Fire Chief Raymond “Rock” Dower, who led the Fire Department for decades.
Dower recently approached the Select Board with his idea for naming the road and town officials unanimously approved the plan. In addition to the lane’s name, the sign includes the phrase “VFA” and the West Newbury town seal.
It is one of only four handtubs built strictly for mustering by L. Button & Son, of Waterford, New York. The Gardner 4 won a record-breaking seven consecutive New England States Veteran Firemen’s Association Muster League championships.
It was built in 1882 for the Torrent Engine Company in Gardner, where it established the new world record for “Distance water with a stream” in 1906, according to local VFA historian Bob Belmont.
The handtub blew past the record of 241 feet, 10 inches, shooting a whooping stream of 251 feet, 11 inches. The Gardner 4 was sold to the VFA in Portland, Maine, in 1940, before Dan Cashman, Steve Cashman, Robert McCarthy, Sourance Sanders, Edward Bartlett, Chichia Salvatore and David Otis of the West Newbury VFA purchased it for $250 on July 13, 1964.
“The sale was contingent on the WNVFA agreeing to keep the name of the Gardner 4 on the handtub,” Belmont noted.
The first firefighting musters in the U.S. reportedly took place in Bath, Maine, in 1849 and quickly expanded across New England.
Proud of their equipment and eager to demonstrate the prowess of their muster team, firefighters — also called “fire laddies” at the time – enjoyed participating in good-natured rivalries with other fire companies to see whose hand-powered pumper could send water streaming the farthest, among other related activities, according to the West Newbury VFA.
Today’s VFA organizations reflect an earlier time when small-town New England communities relied on volunteers to fight fires using horse-drawn, manually pumped fire suppression equipment and bucket brigades.
“For the period of 1967 through 1973, the West Newbury Gardner 4 Handtub and muster crew were unstoppable,” Belmont said.
Under the leadership of WNVFA Gardner 4 foreman Dan Cashman and head pipeman Steve Cashman for seven consecutive years, the Gardner 4 held Class A championship records in the New England States Veteran Firemen’s handtub musters.
Belmont contends it may still hold the record for the most consecutive Class A handtub championships. West Newbury’s muster crew traveled throughout New England to musters in Rowley and Pepperell; Bath; as well as East Greenwich and Peace Dale in Rhode Island. The Gardner 4 participated in 169 musters, shooting a record-breaking water stream in East Greenwich, Rhode Island on Aug. 7, 1968.
