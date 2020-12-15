WEST NEWBURY - Santa Claus will be teaming up with West Newbury first responders over the next couple of weeks to collect non-perishable food items to help those in need this holiday season.
The annual Santa Ride coincides with the West Newbury Fire Company's food drive. All canned and non-perishable goods will be donated to Our Neighbors' Table, the West Newbury Council on Aging, and the Emmaus House.
Canned, non-perishable items can be handed to first responders as the group travels to various stops throughout the town on Dec. 19 and Dec. 26. Routes will be posted on social media on the days of the rides.
The man in red will make his annual appearance on Thursday, Dec. 24, at 3 p.m. as part of the annual Santa Ride.
Residents are asked to bag or box up their donations prior to the arrival of the fire department, and to leave donations at the end of their driveway or in their mailbox to help promote social distancing and allow for contactless pick up.
"During these challenging times, we are proud to be able to host events like these to help support those in our community who are in need," West Newbury Fire Chief Mike Dwyer said. "Thank you to all who organized this year's event and to the community members who have helped to make it a success year after year."
Those who would like to make a donation should send a direct message to the West Newbury Fire Company's Facebook page or email fire@westnewburysafety.org.
Drop off boxes will also be placed at the West Newbury Central Fire Station, 403 Main St., and in the lobby of the public safety building, 401 Main St.
More information will be posted on the West Newbury Fire Company's Facebook page in the coming days.
