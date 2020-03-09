WEST NEWBURY -- The Finance Committee meets twice this week as it prepares to make recommendations to voters on next year’s spending plans. The panel typically issues its appropriations handbook for public consumption prior to the annual and special Town Meetings, slated this year for April 27. The handbook includes a brief explanation for each warrant article, how the committee and the selectmen voted on the articles, and the fiscal rationale for voting the way it did.
On Tuesday, March 10, the committee will discuss funding proposals for education, Health Board, Council on Aging, Planning Board, Conservation Commission, inspectional services and Board of Appeals. They will also consider requests from the town clerk, town counsel, registrars, Park and Recreation Commission, Mill Pond Committee, Historical Commission, and Cultural Council.
On Thursday, March 12, the committee examine funding proposals for the water department as well as the police, dispatch, and animal control departments. Funding requests for use of Community Preservation Act money will be reviewed -- including $462,857 from the CPC’s undesignated fund balance to renovate the Page Elementary School playground and bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The board will also review the town’s debt service for the upcoming fiscal year, proposed transfers into the stabilization account, and employee health insurance, medicare (FICA) and cost of living allowance.
Public comment is for West Newbury residents only and limited to two minutes per comment.
The Finance Committee meets at 7 p.m. in the first floor hearing room of the 1910 Town Office Building. Members include Chair Gary L. Roberts, Jr., Vice Chair Forbes C. Durey, Secretary Brad Beaudoin, and members Nathan Kelly, Jessica Knezek and Jim Sperelakis
