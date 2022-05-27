WEST NEWBURY — Chief Michael Dwyer reports that the West Newbury Fire Department and mutual aid partners extinguished a four-alarm house fire early this morning.
On Friday, May 27, at 3:29 a.m., West Newbury Public Safety Dispatch received a 911 call from a homeowner who reported that flames were showing from their home, 374 Middle St. Prior to firefighters' arrival, the homeowner exited the house with their pets.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that the back roof of the one-and-a-half-story wood-frame home was fully involved with heavy flames and smoke. Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack to knock down the heavy flames.
At approximately 4:20 a.m., crews struck a third alarm and ultimately went to a fourth alarm for additional manpower. By 4:42 a.m., a majority of the fire was knocked down.
There were no reports of injuries to occupants or firefighters.
Firefighters at the scene stretched approximately 1,200 feet of hose line and used about a half dozen tanker trucks to maintain water supply, both labor-intensive processes.
A majority of the fire was knocked down by approximately 4:42 a.m. The homeowner and their pets were displaced.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the West Newbury Fire Department and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.
The West Newbury Police Department responded to the scene to assist with traffic. During the incident, Middle Street in the area of Garden Street was closed to traffic but has since reopened.
Mutual aid at the scene was provided by firefighters from Newburyport, Groveland, Georgetown, Newbury, Boxford, Hampton Falls, N.H., Amesbury, Haverhill, Middleton, Plaistow, N.H., and the Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District Air Trailer. Atlantic Ambulance also responded to the scene to provide rehab.
Firefighters from the Merrimac, Salisbury, Newton, Rowley, and Kingston, N.H., fire departments provided station coverage.
National Grid responded to the scene to disconnect power. The Building and Electrical Inspectors were also on scene.
"I want to thank all of our mutual aid partners and other agencies that supported us, including Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire and Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine," said Chief Dwyer. "This was a challenging fire, and a good demonstration of the power of mutual aid."
