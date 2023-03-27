WEST NEWBURY — Carless disposal of smoking materials caused a Sunday evening garage fire that threatened to destroy a Middle Street home, according to local firefighters.
West Newbury firefighters, with help from mutual aid partners, responded to the Middle Street house around 6:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a house fire minutes earlier.
The fire started in the attic space above an attached garage. Firefighters were able to put water on the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading to the home. The fire was under control by 7 p.m., and firefighters remained on scene for another hour overhauling and investigating the cause of the fire.
Everyone in the house and their pets got out safely. There were no injuries, according to local firefighters.
Mutual aid was provided by Groveland, Newburyport, Georgetown and Atlantic Ambulance. Newbury Fire covered the town during the incident. West Newbury and Groveland police assisted with road closures.
Building and electrical inspectors responded to the scene, as did the West Newbury Water Department and the Department of Public Works.
After an investigation, it was determined that the fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials, according to the West Newbury Fire Department.
In light of Sunday's fire, local firefighters reminded residents of important fire safety tips:
Now that the conditions are becoming dry, never toss burnt materials or ashes into bushes, mulch or grassy areas that can easily catch fire.
If smoking inside, be mindful of combustible surfaces and spaces when disposing of smoking materials.
Massachusetts General Laws and West Newbury bylaws specify that every building in the state must have clearly visible address numbers posted. Seconds count, and in this case public safety was able to locate this home quickly because numbers were visible. Now is a good time to check your home.
The department thanked West Newbury residents Leisa Mingo and Richard Baker for providing water and support to first responders.
