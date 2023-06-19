WEST NEWBURY — Local firefighter Ben Jennell headed off to Quebec last week to help fight some of the more than 124 wildfires burning there since early June.
Jennell is one of 11 wildland firefighters from Massachusetts who make up a crew, known as a wildfire suppression module, who will engage in direct fire suppression, according to a press release issued by the Healey-Driscoll administration on Thursday.
Much of the country has seen and felt the effects of the forest fires with poor air quality alerts being issued due to smoky conditions for major cities that include New York and Washington, D.C. Locally, smoke resulted in picturesque if not concerning hazy sunsets and sunrises over the last few weeks.
The team is slated to work on the fire line for about 14 days – building fire breaks, securing fire perimeters, containing fires and protecting structures.
Jennell, 40, is the assistant chief of West Newbury’s call fire department. The Pentucket Regional High School graduate serves on the Board of Fire Engineers and has been a member of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation since 2010. He is the son of David and Kathy Jennell of Main Street, who oversaw construction of Action Cove Playground, among other numerous community contributions.
This is not Jennell’s first time journeying over the border to lend his fire suppression skills to help Canada. In 2017, Jennell joined a 16-member team sent to battle 110 fires burning across a million acres in British Columbia.
“West Newbury Fire is made up of some special and talented women and men,” said Fire Chief Michael Dywer, who also serves as the town’s police chief. “I’m so proud of Ben and the service he provides not only to us but with his role at the state.”
Wildfire suppression module members are all federally certified, passing a 40-hour federal wildland firefighting class and physical fitness test.
Dwyer wished the best to Jennell and other members of the crew and is looking forward to their safe return. Jennell was not available for comment while traveling to Canada.
On Thursday, state officials gathered at DCR’s Bureau of Forestry and Fire Control headquarters in Carlisle to see the firefighters off. Those in attendance included Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov Kim Driscoll, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper and DCR representatives.
“Over the last several years, we have seen the impacts of the climate crisis here at home and around the world in the forms of extreme weather and increasingly severe wildfires that continue to ravage our forests,” Healey said. “We are proud of these 11 Massachusetts wildland firefighters who are heading up to assist our Canadian partners in battling these intense wildfires.”
DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo said his department is committed to doing all it can to protect the land for future generations. The deployment is part of that commitment.
“These are extremely well-trained and dedicated firefighters whose skills are much-needed and whose help, we know, is enormously appreciated,” he said.
The deployment is in response to a request that DCR recently received from the Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission and the Northeastern Interagency Coordination Center at the White Mountain National Forest in Campton, New Hampshire.
The request cited rising temperatures, drier conditions due to multiple yearlong droughts, and a lack of rain and snowfall – all caused by climate change – as reasons for more fires, making fire seasons last longer and the effects more severe.
“Firefighters are on the front lines of the climate crisis, risking their lives to save others,” Tepper said, stressing the need to fully embrace a clean energy future. “The clean energy transition is about people, and we see that today.”
The Quebec fires are just the latest in a wildfire emergency across Canada this year, including British Columbia, Alberta, and most recently Nova Scotia. The burning resulted in major smoke affecting air quality across the northeastern U.S. The Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission is a compact made up of the six New England states, New York and four eastern Canadian provinces, including Quebec.
In Massachusetts, more than 820 wildfires have burned 1,500 acres this year.
“We feel the effects of the climate crisis every day from the extreme heat to droughts to the smoke polluting our air,” Driscoll said.
