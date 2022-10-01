WEST NEWBURY — Police and Fire Chief Michael Dwyer recently recognized several first responders he credits with saving a young life this summer.
On Aug. 24, public safety dispatcher Nick Levesque answered a 911 call regarding a 6-month-old infant in serious medical distress.
As he is trained to do, Levesque immediately toned out the call to police, fire and Atlantic Ambulance personnel, directing them to the emergency on Kimball Road.
At the same time, he kept the baby’s mother on the line to talk her through administering emergency medical care while waiting for help to arrive.
Police Sgt. Eric Forni and Officer Kyle Roy were the first to arrive and provided immediate medical care.
Fire lieutenants and emergency medical technicians Cooper Carifo and Duncan Weaver, and Atlantic Ambulance paramedics Timothy Wareham and Benedetto Ferrand arrived soon after to take over care and assist with distressed family and friends.
EMTs from the Fire Department and the ambulance service were able to provide the lifesaving treatments that stabilized the infant.
“We recently heard from the family who were so appreciative of the emergency response and wanted to make us aware that everyone is doing great,” Dwyer said.
At a recent Select Board meeting, the chief offered a formal commendation to each responder involved in the call for their lifesaving actions that day.
Board Chair David Archibald praised the well-executed response, noting that it often takes a group of responders working in unison to get the job done.
“Thank you to all,” he said.
