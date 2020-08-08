West Newbury forum to focus on emerald ash borers Aug. 19

WEST NEWBURY — There’s a new invasive insect in town that has tree lovers concerned.
The emerald ash borer is threatening West Newbury’s ash trees — a tree species that makes up 15 to 20% of public and private forests in town.
“Just look at the significant dieback at Pipestave Hill below the solar array,” the West Newbury Tree Committee states on its website.
But the panel is jumping into action, kicking off its campaign to control the insect with an informational session led by three tree experts Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Participants can access the virtual forum via the Tree Committee page at www.wnewbury.org. A question-and-answer session will follow; questions can be submitted in advance at treecommittee@wnewbury.org.
The emerald ash borer was accidentally transported to southeastern Michigan from Asia in wood packing materials in 2002. The small, green beetle – usually about 1/2" long – has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in the U.S., according to a report by Bartlett Tree Experts.
Early symptoms of an infestation include yellowing and wilting. Extensive branch death, cracked bark and shoot growth from previously dormant buds indicate a more severe invasion of young emerald ash borers.
Increased woodpecker activity as the birds search for the larvae in the tops of ash trees, along with bark "blonding" caused by the woodpecker’s foraging behavior, are also telltale signs of infestation.
“Trees often die within one to three years following initial attacks," according to Bartlett Tree Experts. "Economic and social costs due to this invasive species are historically significant.”
Insecticides are considered highly effective in the early stages of an infestation but there is a dramatic decrease in trees with a crown decline greater than 40%, the fact sheet states.
“Trees with greater than 50% dieback should be scheduled for removal as soon as practical to prevent hazardous conditions due to the brittle nature of dead ash wood,” the fact sheet states. The wood should not be used for firewood.
