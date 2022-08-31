WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Garden Club will host its Welcome Back Potluck Dinner in the town annex on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to attend is encouraged to bring an appetizer, main dish or dessert to the annex at 379 Main St. –adjacent to the 1910 Town Office Building.
Participants do not have to be a resident of West Newbury or a member of the club.
“You only need to be a plant lover,” the club said in a statement.
Garden Club members are reminded to bring their $30 dues that evening. They will get their yearbook and find out their committee and hospitality assignments.
With the exception of the potluck dinner, the club typically meets the first Thursday of the month.
