WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Garden Club is again offering scholarships to students who will study or who are currently studying environmental studies or related fields at the college level. Two scholarships, each $3,000, will be awarded, to students who live in the Pentucket School District (West Newbury, Groveland, Merrimac).
Applicants may attend or have attended either private or public high schools and must matriculate in college in the fall of 2023. The West Newbury Garden Club has a strong commitment to stewarding the environment, and students should be certain to highlight any work they have done, either through extra-curricular activities or through paid employment, to gain more knowledge about and/or to help the environment. For more information on eligibility, and the application, students should view the scholarship page on the West Newbury Garden Club website, wngc.org. The deadline for applications is April 10.
The Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts is offering 11 scholarships (through only one application). Information, including eligibility and application details, is available at the Federation’s website gcfm.org. The deadline for application is March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.