WEST NEWBURY — The annual West Newbury Garden Club plant sale takes place May 20 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the West Newbury Training Field.
While the club will offer a large selection of sun and shade perennials because of a general interest in native plants, the club has purchased several hundred natives guaranteed to attract pollinators to gardens.
These plants will join other native favorites dug from members’ gardens such as ostrich fern, mayapple and Canadian ginger.
Garden enthusiasts realize that an important contribution they can make to improve the environment is to provide plants that attract birds and insects to visit and encourage pollination, according to the club.
Anyone designing a garden is encouraged by the club to establish a section devoted to native plants.
In selecting its offerings, the club paid attention to flowering periods, ensuring bloom throughout the gardening season, and is providing plants suitable for shade, partial sun and full sun. Club members with knowledge about the plants’ optimum growing conditions will offer their advice.
Among the many plants to be available will be bee balm, blazing star, asters, milkweed, ginger, lobelia, goldenrod, foam flower, bergamot, coreopsis, turtle weed and columbine.
Patrons will also finds shrubs and trees for sale, such as highbush blueberry, nannyberry, common spice and St. John’s wort.
Those who purchase a native plant will also be contributing to the club’s scholarship fund. Due to the success of last year’s sale, the club is offering two $3,000 scholarships to students who will or are studying college majors related to the environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.