WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Garden Club is again offering scholarships to students who will study or who are studying environmental studies or related fields at the college level.
Two scholarships, each $3,000, will be awarded to students from the Pentucket Regional School District (West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac).
Applicants may attend or have attended private or public high schools and must be enrolled in college this fall.
The club has a commitment to stewarding the environment, and students should highlight any work they have done, either through extracurricular activities or through paid employment, to gain more knowledge about and/or to help the environment.
For more information on eligibility and the application, students should view the scholarship page on the club's website, wngc.org. The application deadline is April 10.
The Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts is offering 11 scholarships (through only one application).
Information, including eligibility and application details, is available at the federation’s website, gcfm.org. The application deadline is March 1.
