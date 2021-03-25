WEST NEWBURY -- As the Board of Health gears up for a change later this spring in how trash is collected in town, it strives to educate residents about the new process. As of June 1, the town will be switching to an automated curbside trash and recycling collection system offered by G. Mello Disposal Corp. of Georgetown -- the same trash collection company the town has used for years.
Automated collection is fast becoming a standard industry practice, Health Board member Blake Seale told selectmen at a virtual meeting last week, adding that Newburyport and Merrimac use similar systems. He reviewed with town leaders information contained in a public flyer about the process which his board is developing and hopes to soon disseminate. The flyer was in draft form and is subject to change. A public hearing on the new trash system is planned for April 6 at 4:30 p.m.
“Automated collection services use a single, one-person vehicle with a mechanical arm to empty town provided wheeled trash and recycling carts and returns them to their original curbside position,” the draft states. This type of collection has "not only proven extremely effective at reducing disposal expenses, increasing recycling and streamlining collection; but also minimizes strain on sanitation workers’ backs and could save the town an estimated $20,000 annually in waste disposal costs."
“It’s a lot of change for everyone. It’s kind of coming fast and quick. We understand that,” said Seale.
During May, the plan is for every legal street address to receive one free 65 gallon brown wheeled cart for trash and one free 65 gallon green cart for recycling. The carts have large wheels, and are designed for weight distribution that makes it easier to transport than the carts found at the box stores, according to the flyer. The G Mello operation manager must inspect any other container a resident wants to use instead.
Each cart is marked with a bar code and scanned upon delivery with the GPS coordinates recorded. Carts also have a serial number located on the front. Residents are encouraged to record the number or take a picture of it in the event their cart is stolen. Writing their address on the cart in bold print with permanent marker is also recommended. However, as the carts are town property and are assigned to the address, not the resident, no resident’s names should appear on the cart.
Stolen carts should be reported to the Police Department, with a copy of the police report forwarded to the Health Department to initiate a replacement cart. Replacement carts cost $100 each. New homeowners are responsible for ensuring that the carts are on site when they buy the property. Otherwise, they must pay $100 for a replacement cart. New construction homes on public roads will receive a set of carts.
Beginning June 1, on a residents’ normal collection days, they should place carts curbside with the hinge side away from the street, no more than three feet from the curb with three feet between the carts and at least four feet from obstructions. On dead end streets, carts will only be allowed on one side of the roadway.
During the first weeks of automated collection, G. Mello will leave carts in the location that it needs to be placed for collection. Carts with open covers due to overflowing trash will not be collected.
Households with more that 65 gallons of trash can bring the extra to G. Mello’s transfer station for $1 for each small kitchen bag and $3 for a large 30 gallon bag. Residents may also buy an additional trash or recycling cart for a one-time charge of $100 for the barrel. The additional pick up will cost $200 annually for trash; $100 annually for recycling. Pipestave Recycle Center is still available for recyclables as well.
Six times per year bulk items will be collected, allowing one item per household. Cost for a bulk sticker is $20 per item up to 25 pounds, with items over 25 pounds requiring two stickers placed on the item the day of collection. Contact the Health Department to purchase a bulk sticker and set a date for pick up at 978-363-1100 ext 141.
“We strongly recommend that all households participate in the town wide automated curbside collection service. However, a household -- at their own expense -- can arrange for a private hauler to collect their household trash and recycling,” the flyer stated.
“Sometimes change is good and I think this change is good,” said Selectman Glenn Kemper.
