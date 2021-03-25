WEST NEWBURY — As the Board of Health gears up for a change later this spring in how trash is collected in town, it strives to educate residents about the new process.
As of June 1, the town will switch to an automated curbside trash and recycling collection system offered by G. Mello Disposal Corp. of Georgetown — the same company the town has used for years.
Automated collection is fast becoming a standard industry practice, Health Board member Blake Seale told selectmen at a virtual meeting last week, adding that Newburyport and Merrimac use similar systems.
He reviewed with town officials the information in a public flyer about the process his board is developing and hopes to disseminate soon. The flyer was in draft form and is subject to change. A public hearing on the new trash system is planned for April 6 at 4:30 p.m.
“Automated collection services use a single, one-person vehicle with a mechanical arm to empty town provided wheeled trash and recycling carts and returns them to their original curbside position,” the draft states. This type of collection has “not only proven extremely effective at reducing disposal expenses, increasing recycling and streamlining collection; but also minimizes strain on sanitation workers’ backs and could save the town an estimated $20,000 annually in waste disposal costs.”
“It’s a lot of change for everyone,” Seale said. “It’s kind of coming fast and quick. We understand that.”
In May, the plan is for every legal street address to receive a free 65-gallon brown wheeled cart for trash and a free 65-gallon green cart for recycling. The carts have large wheels and are designed for weight distribution that makes it easier to transport items than using the carts found at box stores, according to the flyer. The G. Mello operation manager must inspect any other container a resident wants to use instead.
Each cart is marked with a bar code and scanned upon delivery with the GPS coordinates recorded. Carts also have a serial number on the front.
Residents are encouraged to record the number or take a photo of it in case their cart is stolen. Writing their address on the cart in bold print with permanent marker is also recommended. Since the carts are town property and assigned to the address, not the resident, no residents’ names should appear on the cart.
Stolen carts should be reported to the Police Department, with a copy of the police report forwarded to the Health Department to initiate a replacement cart. Replacement carts cost $100.
New homeowners are responsible for ensuring the carts are there when they buy the property. Otherwise, they must pay $100 for a replacement cart. Newly constructed homes on public roads will receive a set of carts.
Beginning June 1, on residents’ normal collection days, they should place carts at the curb with the hinge side away from the street, no more than 3 feet from the curb with 3 feet between the carts and at least 4 feet from obstructions. On dead-end streets, carts will only be allowed on one side of the roadway.
During the first weeks of automated collection, G. Mello will leave carts in the location they need to be placed for collection. Carts with open covers due to overflowing trash will not be collected.
Households with more than 65 gallons of trash can bring the extra to G. Mello’s transfer station for $1 for each small kitchen bag and $3 for a large 30-gallon bag. Residents may also buy an additional trash or recycling cart for a one-time charge of $100 for the barrel. The additional pickup will cost $200 annually for trash; $100 annually for recycling. Pipestave Recycle Center is still available for recyclables as well.
Six times per year, bulk items will be collected — one item per household. The cost for a bulk sticker is $20 per item up to 25 pounds, with items over 25 pounds requiring two stickers placed on the item the day of collection. Contact the Health Department to purchase a bulk sticker and set a date for pickup at 978-363-1100, ext 141.
“We strongly recommend that all households participate in the townwide automated curbside collection service,” the flyer states. “However, a household — at their own expense — can arrange for a private hauler to collect their household trash and recycling.”
“Sometimes, change is good and I think this change is good,” Selectman Glenn Kemper said.
