WEST NEWBURY — The town was granted more time to respond to a revised proposal for a Chapter 40B housing development off Coffin Street.
MassHousing recently informed Town Manager Angus Jennings that it has changed the original July 22 deadline to Aug. 7.
“It’s still a very short timeline, but at least it’s not an impossible timeline,” selectmen Chair David Archibald said at a virtual meeting last week.
Jennings noted that developer Chip Hall indicated he would not extend the deadline beyond Aug. 7 but is willing to conduct another site walk for officials only.
Hall is within his legal right to restrict the number of people allowed on the walk. Site walks are not considered open meetings and the land is privately owned, according to town counsel Michael McCarron.
But Selectman Glenn Kemper said it is important to include one or two abutters on the walk just to observe and take notes, adding “no debate or badgering.”
Board members agreed to a suggestion from resident Kathy Feehery to have selectmen view the site from an abutter’s property “to see how it would affect us,” she said.
In a letter to MassHousing dated June 30, Hall proposed cutting his plan for the proposed 152-unit development known as The Cottages at Rolling Hills to 92 units — including an existing home at 566 Main St.
But the town pushed back, saying Hall’s proposal was not a revision but a new proposal that requires the same depth of review and consideration by local boards, committees, abutters and other residents as the original plan.
In a response issued to MassHousing on July 2, McCarron called Hall’s approach “a bait-and-switch tactic” designed to thwart a comprehensive review of the second plan. He requested that Hall file a new application and the town be given 75 days to respond.
“Fundamental fairness requires that the town and the citizens be granted the chance to meaningfully address this new proposal ... the largest development in the history of the town by a factor of two,” McCarron wrote.
Jennings previously said that anything less than a 60-day response time would be close to impossible to achieve given the needs for public deliberation by town boards and current COVID-19 protocols for open meetings.
Chapter 40B is a state statute that enables local zoning boards of appeals to approve affordable housing developments under flexible rules if at least 20-25% of the units have long-term affordability restrictions. The process includes a local comment period during which selectmen “act as a clearinghouse” for input from other town officials and residents.
The state encourages people making comments to focus on matters that clearly fall within the scope of what MassHousing is considering.
Among the state’s considerations are that the proposal and site are generally eligible under the Chapter 40B guidelines and the project is appropriate for a residential setting; that the design works for the proposed use with consideration for building massing, topography, environmental resources, and integration into current development patterns; and that the proposed project appears financially feasible within the housing market in which it will be situated.
The town’s response to MassHousing during the local comment period for Hall’s original project and site eligibility applications included hundreds of remarks.
Residents are encouraged to submit comments on Hall’s revised plan as soon as possible to selectmen@wnewbury.org or townmanager@wnewbury.org.
