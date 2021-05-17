WEST NEWBURY — Once again, a committee leading an effort to build a new playground behind the town’s elementary school is seeking input from the public.
On Wednesday, the Playground Designer Selection Working Group is asking residents to watch three virtual presentations from builders who bid on a project to construct a new accessible playground for Page Elementary School.
“The presentations will provide guidance and public input to help determine the most advantageous playground designer who meets or exceeds the town’s expectations,” states a press release announcing the Zoom sessions.
Each of the three presentations should run about 30 minutes with time afterward for questions and answers.
Designer John LaRue makes his presentation at 2 p.m.; Joe McMahon of UltiplayUS makes his presentation at 3 p.m.; and Colin Boutin of O’Brien and Sons at 4 p.m. Links to the sessions and images of the proposed playground designs are available at www.wnewbury.org.
Residents are encouraged to email, write or phone their feedback on the three options to the Working Group before May 28 — the date it anticipates making its selection in consultation with town and school staff.
Last year, Town Meeting voters approved using $462,857 in Community Preservation Act money to build a handicapped-accessible play structure and resolve drainage issues in the schoolyard.
In February, members of the playground planning committee held a virtual session to receive comments from the community about what features are essential for the playground.
Once a design plan is chosen, the company will have a few weeks to prepare a more detailed design, incorporating the public comments received.
The town and school staff would then review the final version before it is presented virtually for final public review. A contracted vendor would supply and install the equipment. Civil engineering work to prepare site plans for the surface work required prior to building the playground could take four to six weeks.
“Our goal is to have our playground installed before the first day of school in September, however with COVID-19 challenges regarding labor, equipment availability and shipping, our schedule may be delayed for reasons beyond our control,” the working group stated. “These challenges will not stop us from building a state-of-the-art playground that is friendly to all users, it will only push us harder to complete this project for the children of West Newbury.”
The current Page playground, installed in the late 1990s, serves about 345 students during the school day and roughly 125 children in West Newbury’s summer recreation program.
The playground is frequently unusable due to stormwater and ponding issues. The wood chip surface and structures do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A $20,000 state grant received in 2019 is being used to fund a handicapped-accessible walkway from the back parking lot to the swings, two additional ADA swings, a new surface under the swings, and engineering costs to resolve that area’s drainage issues.
A smaller playground on the grass in front of the school is not handicapped accessible and would have to be addressed by the town at some point as well.
The Playground Designer Selection Working Group can be contacted via Town Clerk Michael McCarron; townclerk@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1100, ext. 110.; Director Wayne Amaral of the Public Works Department: dpwdirector@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1100, ext. 120
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.