WEST NEWBURY – Since the Board of Health’s last update 20 days ago, the number of confirmed cases has increased by five, bringing the total to 27 cases in West Newbury.
In a press release issued Thursday evening, Health Agent Paul Sevigny reported that he and the Board of Health, the town’s public health nurse and a public health nurse volunteer are partnering with the Pentucket Regional School District, youth sports teams, and residents, to ensure proper testing, contract tracing, and quarantining are being followed. The majority of the most recent group of infected individuals in town are between the ages of 30 and 65 years which Sevigny said suggests a transmission pattern with active adults and not children and the elderly. The public health team is supporting, monitoring, and interviewing the new cases for contact tracing to identify other potentially infected individuals.
Sevigny urged residents to continue social distancing and other safe practices.
“The cooler weather will bring us all inside and closer together increasing the chance of virus transmission," he said. " The data suggest that the next several months heading into the holidays will be again trying times.”
“We all need to remember that the virus is still very much alive and active throughout our community and region. At any time, we could be infected and have no symptoms while we are actively infecting others.” he stated. To date, there has been no transmission within the school community or youth sport groups.
Sevigny urged residents to continue wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning and sanitizing often and monitoring health daily.
“If you’re sick, stay home,” he said.
He notes that while Action Cove playground is open patrons are asked to take home any toys they bring with them when they leave. “If the playground is crowded and social distancing can’t be maintained, you should leave and come back at another time,” stated the release.
Facial coverings are required for all children and adults at all times, per order of the West Newbury Board of Health and the governor's orders. The basketball courts on Bachelor Street are also open, but Sevigny reminded residents that playing basketball games is a close contact sport where social distancing can’t be practiced. Therefore, no organized basketball games are allowed and facial coverings are required at all times.
“If the facial covering orders are not followed, then Action Cove and the basketball courts may be shut down completely,” he stated.
The annual Halloween trick or treating is Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Participating residents should turn on their outside lights during this time. Trick or treaters should avoid any homes where outside lights are turned off and follow state protocols for Halloween. Parents and children should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and use flashlights to warn motorists of their presence.
If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, or if you develop a fever and respiratory symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. West Newbury was previously designated as a “Red” --or high-risk-- community, according to the State of MA COVID-19 Community-Level Data Map. www.mass.gov/info-details/community-level-covid-19-data-reporting.
For more information visit: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-updates-and-information or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov
Thanksgiving gathering guidance can be found at www.mass.gov/news/thanksgiving-during-covid-19
