WEST NEWBURY – The Board of Health during its meeting Wednesday declined to set up a fine system for those not following Gov. Charlie Baker's face covering mandate, accepting the recommendations of the town's health agent and police chief.
The decision came a little more than a week after the Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to authorize the Board of Health to come up with a fine system should they deem it in the town's best interest.
"It was agreed, at this time, that the few violators in West Newbury did not warrant adopting a specific fine regulation," Health Agent Paul Sevigny wrote in an email to The Daily News.
The Board of Health instead voted to continue educating any violators instead of issuing fines. If there were deliberate or repeat offenders, a fine could be issued, as allowed, under the current Governor’s COVID orders, Sevigny added.
Baker’s order, which went into effect May 6, states any person over 2 must wear a mask when in a public area, whether indoors or outdoors, where social distancing is not possible. The same order gives parents permission to have their children, between ages 2 and 5, not wear masks if they so choose.
"Again, we thought educating the residents was more in line with the way the West Newbury police and Board of Health typically handle situations," Sevigny wrote in the same email.
In an earlier interview, Town Manager Angus Jennings said after meeting with Sevigny and Police Chief Jeffrey Durand earlier in the week, he thought it unlikely the town would create a fine system, calling it "an option of last resort."
The Board of Health's decision will now be relayed back to selectmen who will discuss it at their next meeting, scheduled for Monday.
