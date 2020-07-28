WEST NEWBURY -- The Board of Health reminded residents this week to be aware of several other important public health concerns unrelated to COVID-19 this summer.
The warm weather months are prime time to contract mosquito borne illnesses. In a media release issued on Tuesday, Health Agent Paul Sevigny suggests homeowners rid their property of standing water in containers and window screens that are worn or have holes. The use of insect repellents, wearing long sleeves and pants, and avoiding outdoor activities from dusk to dawn are ways to limit the risk of exposure to eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus. Additional information can be found at www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-borne-disease-prevention#prevention-tips-
The state Department of Public Health has a new interactive Arbovirus link accessed at www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-arbovirus-update .
To stave off Lyme disease people should stay vigilant against tick bites. Like his suggestions for avoiding mosquito bites, Sevigny recommends using insect repellant and wearing long pants when outdoors. “Daily personal tick checks are very important even if you don’t think that you may have been exposed,” he said. Additional information can be found at www.mass.gov/info-details/tick-borne-disease-prevention#prevention-tips-
Sevigny noted that a lack of significant rainfall combined with a record number of hot, sunny days can result in toxic algal blooms in local waters, such as Mill Pond. Some algae produce toxins that can poison people or animals when they swallow, swim in, or inhale the water or when they eat fish that live there.
“Be aware and cautious if you or a family pet come into contact with any water body that potentially could have high levels of cyanobacteria toxins,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control describes algal blooms as looking like “foam, scum, mats, or paint floating on the surface of water. Some blooms are not visible at the water surface. Water bodies with an ongoing bloom may look blue, green, brown, yellow, orange, or red.”
For more information visit www.mass.gov/guides/cyanobacterial-harmful-algal-blooms-cyanohabs-water.
Sevigny also notes the upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive in town on Aug. 17, 2 to 7 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St. To schedule a donation time, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
The press release ends with a brief COVID-19 update.
“Based on the trend across the country as well as the continued sporadic positive cases in West Newbury, we have a long road ahead of us,” it stated. “We all need to continue to practice social distancing and wearing a face covering or mask when required. At any time, we could be infected and have no symptoms while we are actively infecting others.” Sevigny urges residents to continue social distancing and stay at home when feeling sick.
“The West Newbury Board of Health thanks all of our residents for their continued respect and support as we continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of the community,” Sevigny concluded.
