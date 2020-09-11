WEST NEWBURY — The Board of Health will discuss next week if the town needs to begin fining people for not following the governor’s face covering mandate, according to Town Manager Angus Jennings.
Jennings confirmed Thursday that the board will discuss the issue at its meeting Tuesday. But he said it’s far from certain whether the board will actually have to crack down on people not wearing masks, saying officials are not seeing widespread disregard for Gov. Charlie Baker’s order.
“I’m not sure there’s a problem that needs to be solved,” Jennings said.
Earlier this week, selectmen unanimously voted to empower the Board of Heath to draft a town policy that enforces the order locally, including fining residents for not wearing masks, if the health board deems it appropriate.
The vote came after town counsel Michael McCarron floated the idea of a mask-wearing policy to selectmen at that meeting, prompting an unscheduled discussion, according to Jennings.
Baker’s order, which went into effect May 6, states any person over 2 must wear a mask when in a public area, whether indoors or outdoors, where social distancing is not possible. The order also empowers local health boards to impose as much as a $300 fine per violation.
On Tuesday, the West Newbury Board of Health’s discussion will take place during its 4:30 p.m. meeting at the Town Annex, 381 Main St., for the purpose of “establishing a framework for enforcement of COVID restrictions, up to and including establishing fines,” Jennings said in an earlier email.
In preparation for the meeting, Jennings said he sat down with Health Agent Paul Sevigny, police Chief Jeffrey Durand and McCarron.
“We will have a recommendation (for the Board of Health) on whether we think they should have fines,” Jennings said.
What the town does not want to do is write a COVID-19 mask wearing policy that includes fines if the Police Department and others aren’t going to enforce it, he added.
“That seems disingenuous,” Jennings said.
Selectmen Chairman David Archibald said on Wednesday that he does not expect the town to approve a fine system that imposes the maximum amount.
“Obviously, we’re not going to have a fine that’s as ridiculously high as that,” Archibald said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.