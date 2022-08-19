WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Historical Society is inviting the public to a live boot-making demonstration on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
All ages are welcome to attend the session at the 10-Footer Shoe Shop behind the William Hills House at 407 Main St.
The demonstration will feature artist, bootmaker and Saboteuse owner Sarah Madeleine Tierney Guerin of Wakefield. She specializes in custom-made, handcrafted, western-style boots made from quality leather with traditional bootmaking tools.
“With every stitch and decision, I build western boots that fit well and tell a good story,” she said. “My work straddles the worlds of art, craft, design, and apparel honoring the extraordinarily complex set of processes in traditional bootmaking.”
The William Hills House was constructed about 1780 by cooper William Hills, according to the ongoing Historic Sites Survey funded in part through Community Preservation Act money in 2017.
The property changed hands several times over the years before the town purchased the home and 31 acres in 1954 with the intention of building a school and other public buildings. The property abuts the public safety complex at the southwest boundary and is surrounded by wooded lots with homes dating from the 18th and 20th centuries, the survey notes.
Concerns about possible demolition of the house prompted the formation of the Historical Society in 1957. The society then assumed ownership of the Hills House and property, turning it into a town museum.
The former Firehouse garage was constructed at the southern end of the lot in 1960. Several artifacts were transferred to the site as well, including a clapboard-sided outhouse with a wooden shingled roof and a door with a crescent moon carved at the top; and a water trough circa 1882 transferred from its original location at the intersection of Maple and Main streets; and the 10-Footer Shoe Shop.
These shoe shops, built in New England during the 18th and 19th centuries, were at-home businesses where shoes were made by hand prior to the Industrial Revolution.
The upper portions of the shoes were typically sewn by women while the men created the soles. These shops were usually constructed in 10-by-10-foot spaces, which accounts for their name.
