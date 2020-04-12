WEST NEWBURY -- Town officials last week held what is likely the first of several public sessions about a proposed Chapter 40B affordable housing development off Coffin Street.
The meeting was held remotely using GotoMeeting, a web-based conferencing service. People who call into the meeting can hear the comments but not see who is speaking. Town Manager Angus Jennings called the process “very cumbersome,” particularly when trying to get public input. Like other local municipalities, West Newbury is striving to work out the kinks of meeting remotely as it tries to conduct business in the era of social distancing.
Jennings began with a synopsis of the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing permitting process. Because less than 10% of the town’s housing stock is deed-restricted as affordable, developers whose plans include 25% affordable homes can seek waivers releasing them from local regulations pertaining to density and other restrictions that make their project financially untenable.
The developer submits an application to MassHousing, a quasi-governmental financial agency, dedicated to affordable and sustainable homeownership. Instead of using tax dollars MassHousing raises capital by selling tax-exempt bonds.
The town typically has 30 days to submit comments about the project prior to the agency voting on whether to approve it. Jennings was granted a 75-day extension, bumping the deadline for local comments to mid June. Residents should get their concerns to Jennings or the selectmen's office by June 1.
With approval from MassHousing, the developer applies for a building permit, and eventually goes before the Zoning Board of Appeals for a comprehensive permit for the waivers needed to proceed. Once submitted, the ZBA has 180 days to issue a decision. It can approve the project, approve it with conditions, or reject it. The developer can seek relief from the Housing Appeal Committee if the town’s conditions make the project economically unfeasible. The committee overturns around 98% of projects denied.
Developer Chip Hall of Cottage Advisors proposes building 152 housing units on 73 acres off Coffin Street, which connects Route 113 to River Road and the Rocks Village Bridge. The plan would include 38 deed restricted affordable housing units. It preserves 66% of the land’s open space, with trails and sidewalks to benefit the whole town, Hall said.
Opponents say the project will increase town population by 10% on just 1% of the town’s overall acreage. They have voiced concerns about the size of the project; increased traffic on a narrow, curvy roadway that connects to commuter routes; issues with stormwater runoff and potential impacts on private well water; demands on town finances and services; discrepancies in wetlands delineation; and Hall’s lack of communication with abutters.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t get that courtesy from Mr. Hall and it’s very, very disappointing to a lot of people,” said Donald Doak, of the West Newbury Neighborhood Coalition, a group arguing against the scale and scope of the project. Hall’s attorney, Melissa Robbins, said an abutters' meeting is anticipated prior to the start of the comprehensive permit review.
Jennings read a list of criteria MassHousing uses to make its determinations including requirements that the project be eligible for the housing subsidy program and the site appropriate for residential development. It should have a site-appropriate conceptual design; must appear financially feasible within the local housing market; and have an initial pro forma review. The applicant must be a public agency, a non-profit organization, or a limited dividend organization and must own the property or have a signed contract to own it.
Numerous department heads also weighed in from public safety, conservation, water, health, planning, and open space.
At the end of the evening Selectmen Chairman David Archibald admitted the remote-access format was difficult but urged residents to stay involved. Selectmen meet next on April 13.
