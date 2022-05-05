WEST NEWBURY — An informational session to discuss the warrants for the upcoming annual and Special Town Meetings is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m.
Participation is both in person in the first floor hearing room at the 1910 Town Office Building, 381 Main St, as well as virtually via Zoom.
Questions may be sent in advance to the Select Board at selectboard@wnewbury.org or to Town Manager Angus Jennings at townmanager@wnewbury.org. Virtual participants can access the Zoom link at wnewbury.org.
Copies of the warrants and the Finance Committee’s appropriations booklet are available to view at this address as well. Voters gather to take up the town's business on Saturday, May 14, at 9 a.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the Town Annex and the Community Bandstand.
