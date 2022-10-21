Invasive plant removal flyer

Volunteers are needed for this event in early November. 

 Courtesy photo

WESTNEWBURY  — Town leaders are seeking volunteers to help during an invasive plant removal work day on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Cherry Hill Conservation Land, 1 Cherry Hill Street, West Newbury.

This is a continuation of work previously done there in August with the town’s invasive plant summer interns.

Due to limited space and resources, the number of volunteers is capped at 25 and volunteers are asked to sign up online in advance at https://www.wnwildnative.org/event-details/cherry-hill-community-invasive-work-day.

Questions can be sent to West Newbury Conservation Agent Michelle Greene at: conservation@wnewbury.org

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you