WESTNEWBURY — Town leaders are seeking volunteers to help during an invasive plant removal work day on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Cherry Hill Conservation Land, 1 Cherry Hill Street, West Newbury.
This is a continuation of work previously done there in August with the town’s invasive plant summer interns.
Due to limited space and resources, the number of volunteers is capped at 25 and volunteers are asked to sign up online in advance at https://www.wnwildnative.org/event-details/cherry-hill-community-invasive-work-day.
Questions can be sent to West Newbury Conservation Agent Michelle Greene at: conservation@wnewbury.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.