WEST NEWBURY — Around 50 residents spent a Saturday in February in the Town Annex huddled around maps of West Newbury, discussing climate change and how best to prepare for its potential impacts on the town.
Thanks to a state-funded Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant, consultants from the Horsley Witten Group led the day-long workshop, which included presentations on the science behind climate change and recent climate-related events; along with small group discussions to identify the community’s strengths and vulnerabilities and determine five top priorities to promote municipal climate resilience.
Following a template provided by the state, the MVP committee — established a year and a half ago — invited specific people to participate in the workshop to gather input from a wide swath of stakeholders in town. Employees from the Town Offices, public safety, and water departments, along with representatives from local churches, land use boards, and school officials, teachers and students were among those present.
“I’ve never been to anything like this,” said Pentucket High School senior, Kendall Begin, a member of her school’s Environmental Club, who admitted that before the workshop the bombardment of climate change information in the media felt “ a little doomsday.”
In addition to conducting a town-wide survey last year, the MVP group intends to hold a forum this spring to present its report.
Consultant Ellie Baker reports that 70% of Massachusetts towns and cities have participated in similar community-driven workshops —among them Newburyport, Newbury, Salisbury, and Amesbury. At the end of the 7-hour process, each town comes up with five to seven action items for their municipality, and is eligible to tap a $10 million pot of annual funding the state has dedicated to address climate change.
“Climate change is a slow motion disaster that people rarely perceive is happening,” said resident Mike Morris in his presentation to the group. President of the local non-profit organization Storm Surge, Morris offered numerous examples of recent impacts from the rise in CO2 that triggers global warming. ‘Wacky weather patterns’ have caused increases in hurricanes, cyclones, wildfires, flooding, Nor-Easters, record snow and rainfalls followed by severe droughts, landslides, and agricultural failures — all resulting loss of lives and property.
“Climate change is harming us both physically and in our wallets,” Morris said.
Local concerns were raised about extreme storms making roads like River Road, Ash Street, and others impassable and triggering combined sewer overflows (CSOs) that pollute the Merrimack River and could contaminate the water supply. The Artichoke Reservoir’s spillway is vulnerable to a breach, compromising water quality in the nearby municipal wellfield. Surface water protection policies are needed, according to Water Superintendent Mike Gootee.
A rise in gastrointestinal illnesses from CSOs, increases in public health threats such as allergens, respiratory and cardiovascular issues and mental health trauma were cited. With the Northeast now 9 to 12 degrees warmer on average, normal freeze and thaw cycles are disrupted and vector-borne diseases become an issue.
“If it doesn’t get really cold in the winter the ticks don’t die,” consultants said. Loosening restrictions on town-wide spraying could help say residents.
Break-out groups separately brainstormed impacts of climate change on the town —from an increase in invasive species and pests and the need to improve stormwater management, to an imperative to design bridges and culverts to reflect future concerns , and a desire for power redundancy at the municipal campus.
Issues with power outages were cited and what might happen if the grid goes down. The elderly and others who rely on medical equipment suffer when the lights go out. “It’s a desperate situation,” said Rich Mandeville, noting the key role first responders already play in the community. “The fire department is incredibly responsive,” he said. The need for a Red Cross Certified shelter in town was mentioned.
At one table residents spoke of adding more drought resistant trees. The newly established Tree Committee was identified as an asset. “ I think they will be a voice for trees,” said John Dodge, of the Open Space Committee. Better forest management and policies that limit the number of trees cut down to accommodate housing developments were proposed..
Using the town’s Code Red system to expand communication, as well as updating communication technology and access to Wi-Fi in the municipal parking lot were suggested.
Resident Carol Decker, former director of Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, mentioned invasive species and the effect on birds and migration. They are killing off the native berries birds feed on, Decker said, adding that the loss of pollinators is also “huge.”
“Non-natives are programmed to survive,” agreed Jen Hughes. Limiting the mowing of town fields to every other year could help.
In a community once known for its farmland, a lack of general knowledge about local food sustainability practices is also an issue, residents agreed. “We used to have a cold cellar and everybody canned,” Decker recalled. Noting the ample acreage in town, Carrie Hometh said, “We could teach ourselves to grow.”
Ultimately, participants decided on the following top five action items: assessing and improving emergency communications— such as Code Red and wireless technology — and infrastructure to assist vulnerable populations like the elderly and families with young children; Open space and forest preservation and management to promote water absorption and provide soil stability, prevent landslides and slumping, address problems with invasive species and reduce the town’s carbon footprint; protecting the water supply and maintaining the dam across the Artichoke Reservoir; establishing a municipal micro grid for emergency shelter and senior housing; and identifying vulnerable neighborhoods and possible areas of road erosion.
Drawing on an environmental phase coinage back in the 1970s, MVP member Wendy Reed urged the town to “Think Globally but Act Locally.”
