WEST NEWBURY -- Public Works Director Wayne Amaral has identified the roads, sections of roads, and a municipal parking lot targeted for paving this year. Amaral anticipates going out to bid later this summer, with paving beginning this fall. He estimates the total cost for the work at $609,500, including a 15% contingency.
The breakdown of the paving and associated costs includes a section of Crane Neck Street from Main Street to Georgetown Road, $254,552.50; a section of Crane Neck Street from the farm to the dead end, $138,460; the complete length of Stewart Street, $127,305; Whetstone Street from Follinsbee Lane to the dead end, $58,477.50; and the parking lot of Old Town Hall on Main Street, $30,705.
Pricing also includes costs beyond paving such as gravel shoulders, sweeping, loom and seed. Total cost for police details is estimated at $8,800; and costs for drainage work needed for the Old Town Hall parking lot is $16,000.
A section of Crane Neck Street near Georgetown Road will also be added to the list if the funding is available. Estimated cost for this work is $144,800.
At a recent selectmen’s meeting the board wondered whether guardrail work would be part of this project. When contacted following the meeting Amaral said it would not. Instead guardrail work is included in a project associated with storm water management, which the DPW is planning to tackle next.
Anyone with questions should contact the DPW office 978.363.1100 ext 120 or 130 (www.wnewbury.org)
