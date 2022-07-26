WEST NEWBURY -- The Water Department announced on Monday it was increasing mandatory water restrictions for all residents connected to the municipal water system. Watering lawn must halt immediately. Hand watering flowers or shrubs with a garden hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle or a watering can or bucket is the only permitted way to water. Hand water is only permissible between 6 and 9 a.m.
Lawn watering or the uses of an irrigation system or sprinkler attached to a hose is prohibited. All non-essential watering must stop now. This water restriction only applies to residents connected to the municipal water system.
For complete information on the water restriction, visit www.wnewbury.org.
