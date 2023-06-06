WEST NEWBURY — As residents begin spending more time outside enjoying the warmer weather, town leaders are seeking ways to make local streets safer for bicyclists, pedestrians, skateboarders and others who share public roads with cars.
The Select Board recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation that provides communities with free signs urging operators of motor vehicles to steer clear of so-called “vulnerable users.”
The Vulnerable Road Users statute is part of a federal bill signed into state law by former Gov. Charlie Baker in January.
The law aims to make public roads safer for people walking, biking, working or providing emergency services along the roadside; people using wheelchairs, skateboards, roller skates, mechanical scooters and other such devices; and people on horses or driving horse-drawn carriages, farm tractors or similar vehicles designed primarily for farm use.
“I don’t even ride a bike anymore on the roads if I can help it because it is so bad,” said Select Board member Chris Wile.
By entering into the memorandum of understanding, the town receives free “Motorists give 4 ft to pass” signs with a drawing of a bicycle at the bottom.
The municipality agrees to cover the cost of mounting the signs on 2.25-inch-by-2.25-inch square tube posts and install them around town where the presence of vehicles and vulnerable users poses the greatest risk.
Among the roads the board identified for the new signs are Ash, Indian Hill, Maple, Middle and Moulton streets and Georgetown Road.
Wile said Maple Street is the worst spot in town because of a lack of drivers’ willingness to share with pedestrians and cyclists on what is already a narrow passage.
“I avoid Maple when I can if I’m out walking,” Wile told his colleagues at a recent meeting.
But Route 113 was not included in the sign count because it is a state highway.
“I’ll bet MassDOT has something in mind for there already,” said Select Board member Rick Parker.
The Public Works Department estimates a cost of $135 per tube post, not including the price of installation.
The community pays for the purchase and installation of the posts as well as sign maintenance – which would be covered within the DPW’s operating budget, according to the memorandum.
Once received, the signs must be installed within 90 days or be returned to the state.
West Newbury police Chief Michael Dwyer confirmed that his department will enforce the 4-foot distance requirement for passing as appropriate, with the goal of educating motorists about the need to use caution when passing vulnerable users on the road.
“Awareness is key,” Dwyer said. “Ultimately, we don’t want someone to get hit by a vehicle.”
As the new law states, “In passing a vulnerable user, the operator of a motor vehicle shall pass at a safe distance of not less than 4 feet and at a reasonable and proper speed.” Proper speed is considered to be under 35 mph.
Town officials also approved the installation of a guardrail on town-owned land abutting Farm Lane.
Wile contended that because the slope in that area was intensified during the construction of the new secondary school campus, the Pentucket Regional School District should help fund this project.
“I think most people would be stunned by how low the school sits compared to (the previous school building),” Wile said, insisting that the construction work created a greater hazard.
But Parker said school officials were approached about sharing costs. “They were given the opportunity to address it and they said, ‘No thanks,’” he said.
“That’s unfortunate,” Wile responded.
During a brief review of a working draft on board, committee and commission charges for the next fiscal year, Select Board Chairperson Wendy Reed raised the possibility of streamlining some of the groups.
“There’s some committees I think we should dissolve,” she said, noting that many of the volunteer panels were created prior to the adoption of a town manager form of government and are now redundant.
Parker agreed.
“The Personnel Committee has no function at this point,” he said.
Groups such as the Open Space Committee, Mill Pond Committee, and the Park and Recreation Commission all have functions that overlap, board members agreed.
“They have at least perceptions of conflict and – as a consequence – anything that has to be done that requires the consensus of those committees almost inevitably won’t get done,” Parker said. “It ends up stalemated.”
The roster of appointed municipal boards, committee and commissions includes the Affordable Housing Trust, Board of Fire Engineers, Cable Advisory Committee, Capital Improvements Committee, Climate Change Resiliency Committee, Community Preservation Committee, Conservation Commission, Council on Aging, Cultural Council, Energy & Sustainability Committee, Finance Committee, Harbor Committee, Historic District Commission, Historical Commission, Investment Policy Committee, Mill Pond Committee, Open Space Committee, Personnel Advisory Committee, River Access Committee, Tree Committee, Whittier School Committee, and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
