WEST NEWBURY -- Although town officials decided the price was too high for an iconic vista at the corner of Middle Street and Kimball Road, more than 100 residents signed a petition to save the so-called Graf Property, contending it should have been up to voters to make the call.
The Select Board voted unanimously against triggering the town’s right of first refusal to purchase the acreage for $1.1 million. The land can support three single family house lots. Graf Realty Trust notified the board on June 15 of a decision to pull the property out of Chapter 61A tax classification. Under that state statute, the town has the right to buy the land if it’s willing to match the offer the seller has received.
Although he said he values the vista that he drives or bikes past multiple times most days, Chair Rick Parker said the vast majority of people who have contacted him about preserving the land live within a mile of the property.
"It represents one small corner of town," he said. Colleague Wendy Reed agreed that the land exudes rural character but said, "I cannot get past the price."
"This one is just simply too many dollars per acre," added Select Board member David Archibald.
The town can't afford to pay retail prices for a house lot, particularly in an overheated real estate market, he said. Archibald noted the Planning Board, Open Space Committee, and Community Preservation Committee all voted not to act on the right of first refusal.
With fewer than 45 days remaining for the town to respond, and approval needed from Town Meeting and the Community Preservation Committee, it would "require incredible handstands from town staff" to get it done, Parker said.
"Just because something is hard doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it," countered Lisa Forbush-Umholtz, who organized the petition last weekend with husband Kurt Umholtz.
Historically, the town has preferred a model in which land is purchased at a bargain price with help from outside entities, the board emphasized, adding that there are significantly larger parcels poised to become available for which the town might be able to find outside funding, such as from Essex County Greenbelt Association.
The land use committees may not favor it and it might not "follow the Greenbelt model" but with so many residents voicing a desire to preserve the view the issue should be brought before Town Meeting, Umholtz said.
Local Realtor Wendy Willis said that in her professional opinion, the top motivation for moving to West Newbury is a family’s desire to live in a bucolic community. She knows of two parcels of more than 100 acres still in the early stages of the development process that could bring hundreds more residences to town.
"Bring it before the town and let voters decide," Willis said.
In a statement to the press issued after the vote, Umholtz mentions the emphasis placed on rural and farm vistas in the 2016 Open Space and Recreation Survey. He felt a “strong case” could be made for paying a higher rate for the land. “Arguably, this property provided for these values better than any other open space purchase we've made...sometimes it’s worth paying the market price for something special,” he stated.
Abutters Jen Wright and Mike Morris-- who own the 8 acre back portion of the original 14 Kimball Road property offered to work with the town by placing a permanent restriction on their land in order to preserve the rural character of the area and provide a walking trail and a right-of-way for horses.
“This created value well beyond the three 1.5 acre lots and brought the effective cost per acre down significantly,” Umholtz stated, “While it’s appropriate to listen to the opinions of committees in making these decisions, there were clearly enough people supporting the purchase of this valued and valuable property to justify our Select Board bringing this forward to a town wide vote.”
Richard Withington cautioned those present to "remember this meeting" once the land is developed and the cherished view is gone forever. "This will be a stick in our eye," he said.
Archibald proposed creating a stabilization account to hold the tax reimbursements a property owner is required to pay when taking land out of Chapter 61A -- funds that now go into the town’s free cash account. This stabilization account could serve as “a war chest” for future land purchases of this type, he suggested.
“I hear everybody and I understand what you are saying,” Parker said. “I regret it, but I feel I have to be responsible. I’m sorry for those who are disappointed.”
“We all listened in utter shock as the Select Board voted against bringing this agenda item to town meeting to let the people decide,” Forbush-Umholtz stated on Facebook after the meeting. ” It seemed as though their minds had been made up well before they heard what the crowd had to say.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.