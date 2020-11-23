WEST NEWBURY — Despite a pandemic-related mandate that closed its doors to the public, the town library is busier than ever, according to Corrin Flaherty, the library director.
Flaherty’s update followed concerns raised at a recent selectmen’s meeting over whether municipal employees were being appropriately used during the emergency lock down.
Noting the board’s previously declared commitment to continue paying employees during the pandemic, earlier this month Selectman Glenn Kemper requested information on how workers’ daily tasks have adjusted to the “new normal.”
As town leaders begin building the operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Kemper wondered about possible opportunities for job sharing or redirecting staff toward long-overdue projects that they may have a hard time getting to when working their regular schedules. He cited the library as one example. Kemper didn’t want to be perceived as “picking on the library,” but questioned whether this was an opportunity to tackle some storage issues in the library basement.
“We owe it to taxpayers to at least have that conversation,” he said. But following Flaherty’s presentation this week, Selectmen Chair David Archibald said he was impressed with what the library staff is able to accomplish during this difficult time, saying, “I feel much better about what the library is doing.”
“Most people have no idea what goes into running a library,” Flaherty said. During the lockdown she and her staff were forced to innovate ways to continue providing services.
“The staff would all agree with me that, like so many sectors, this pandemic has only increased our workload,” said Flaherty.
Circulation is especially busy, she said. Before the pandemic, tasks related to circulation were mostly in the hands of the patron, who would browse, make their selection, bring items up for checkout, and carry them out the door. “Circumstances now do not allow for this, so all the steps leading up to those items getting into a patron’s hands, are now the sole responsibility of library staff,” said Flaherty.
Staff members answer emails, phone calls and knocks at the door from patrons looking for items. They find an item on the shelf, retrieve it or order it from another library, check the item out and bag it, notify the patron the order is ready and then deliver it outside for pick up. Strict protocols are in place for quarantining items returned to the library and for those coming from other libraries. Printing, faxing and making copies for patrons, and routinely sanitizing phones, keyboards, workstations and bathrooms are now staff tasks.
Veteran children’s librarian Kate Gove — who has held her post for nearly 50 years — and young adult librarian Kristen Young have had to significantly adapt their programming, frequently using YouTube and Zoom to continue reaching out to the youngest members of the community during a time that can be isolating for many. The first ever Virtual Summer Reading Program, with 492 participants, 119 prizes, and six virtual programs were among the innovations Gove and Young created. Since July 1, the library has offered adult patrons 19 virtual programs — from discussions on poetry and alternative health to the Red Sox and New England gravestones. An interactive outdoor poetry tree was set up for all to enjoy.
Wendy Reed, chair of the Board of Library Trustees, said that with staff working so hard to provide services during the pandemic, Kemper’s comment “was kind of demoralizing.” She praised Flaherty for her highly researched, phased-in approach to reopening the library.
“More than one person found (Kemper’s) tone troublesome,” agreed Selectman Rick Parker.
But Kemper pushed back, noting that other towns have furloughed employees. While his intention was not to “pick on the library,” Kemper insisted that “as selectmen, if we don’t look into every single department, then we’re not doing our job.”
“I’m just trying to do my job and if I hurt anybody’s feelings I’m sorry — but, come on,” he said.
In a comparison conducted by the Merrimac Valley Library Consortium for circulation in October, Lowell — the largest of the 36 MVLC libraries with a staff of 35 serving a population of 111,670 - -circulated 2,906 items; while the GAR Memorial Library, with a staff of seven, serving 4,607 — circulated 4,742 items. Groveland’s Langley Adams Library circulated 1,677 with a staff of nine serving 6,850; and Merrimac, 2,460 with seven staff serving 6,975. Since reopening for curbside service on June 15, West Newbury’s library has circulated 15,520 items.
