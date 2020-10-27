WEST NEWBURY -- The GAR Memorial Library shut down services for a portion of last week due to possible exposure of staff to COVID-19. The concerns came during the same time the town was identified as a “red” -- or highest risk -- community on a state map depicting enhanced community-level data on key COVID-19 metrics. Maintaining the map is part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s efforts “to partner with cities and towns to slow the spread of the virus,” according to the state website.
“It's been brought to my attention that an employee’s spouse has had a positive test and that employee worked with several other employees during the time before the test,” said Selectman Glenn Kemper on Friday. “The staff is working alongside the town's Board of Health to assure maximum safety for themselves and town residents.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, the library temporarily suspended curbside service for a few days, but reopened that service on Saturday,” Health Agent Paul Sevigny confirmed on Monday afternoon.
Curbside pickup is Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the building remains closed to the public, the library website states.
The library has implemented a series of contactless curbside pickup protocols. The staff quarantines all materials before circulating them; patrons are asked not to clean materials at home; materials must only be returned through the book drop, which is open around the clock and must not be left anywhere else.
To request a curbside pickup, patrons place a request through their online account or by calling the library at 978-363-1105. When the request becomes available, the patron is contacted via email, text, or phone call and is encouraged to call ahead to minimize wait times. Requested items will be placed in a bag with the patron’s name and put outside the main entrance. Items will already be checked out. All people involved in the pick up process should wear a mask and wait until staff returns to inside the building again before picking up their bag.
The state community-data map employs a color-coded rating based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents. Cities and towns with less than 5 reported cases per 100,000 residents are identified as “Gray”; less than 4 cases per 100,000 residents , “Green”; between 4 to 8 cases per 100,000 residents, “Yellow”; and greater than 8 cases per 100,000 residents, “Red.”
The map identifies West Newbury and Haverhill as red communities; Newburyport, and Salisbury are yellow; Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, and Rowley are gray; and Ipswich is identified as green.
Sevigny said the map shows information that represents data gathered from the past two weeks.
“I expect the map designation to change with this week's publication,” Sevigny said. The state Department of Public Health releases updated information on Wednesday and Thursday.
