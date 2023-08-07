WEST NEWBURY — G.A.R. Memorial Library will host a virtual talk, “Sewage in the Merrimack: Solving a 200-year-old Problem”, on Aug. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m.
John Macone, an education and policy specialist for the Merrimack River Watershed Council, will speak on Zoom about the Merrimack River’s two-century history of being polluted with sewage.
Macone will discuss how the problem began, what’s been done to fix it, what still needs to be done, and how people can get involved to help the Merrimack.
The river has been transformed from one of the most polluted in the nation to one of the region’s most popular recreation rivers and vibrant wildlife habitats.
Yet every time a moderate rainstorm passes through the Merrimack Valley, raw sewage is discharged into the Merrimack, sometimes so much that it is unsafe to swim in the river for days.
This summer has been a particularly active period for sewage discharges.
Macone is an Amesbury resident and has served as the Watershed Council’s outreach and education manager since 2017.
He previously served as editor of The Daily News of Newburyport for 14 years, and has hosted numerous presentations, boat tours and walking tours throughout the Merrimack River Valley.
Register for the Zoom link by visiting www.westnewburylibrary.org or call 978-363-1105.
This program will be recorded. All registrants will receive a link to the recording within 24 hours of the program.
Other participating libraries include those from Danvers, Boxford, Lowell, Manchester Community College, Tyngsborough, Tewksbury, Dracut, Newburyport, Andover, Amesbury, and Atkinson and Nashua in New Hampshire.
