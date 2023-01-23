WEST NEWBURY — Strengthening opportunities for community connection, knowledge and recreation is the vision the Strategic Plan Committee has set for GAR Memorial Library.
“We’re in a big transition time,” Fred Chanania, the Board of Library Trustees chairperson, recently told the Select Board during a presentation of the library’s five-year strategic plan and fiscal 2024 action plan.
With ever-evolving media and technology advancements, “It’s really a challenge to figure out how libraries can better serve their communities 15 years down the road,” he said. The previous strategic plan expired in 2020.
This past year, the library turned to people in the community to gauge the goals and objectives for the next five years. From March to July, the committee, in collaboration with library leadership as well as its staff and friends group, held in-person and remote meetings and interviews on current and possible future library programs and services.
A townwide survey conducted in April received 300 responses, 55% of them from people over 65 years old, reported Library Director Corrin Flaherty, adding that committee membership included a broader diversity of voices.
Among the numerous findings of the five-month study was a result that many residents already knew: the library is a central gathering spot for the community.
“The small-town feel is what everybody loves about it … . It’s the kind of place where everybody knows your name,” Flaherty said.
West Newbury’s library ranks fifth in per capita usage out of the 59 public libraries across the state from towns with populations between 3,000 and 7,000.
Thanks to the leadership of children’s librarian Kate Gove and support from the Friends of the West Newbury Library, the children’s department is fifth in total circulation – one of the busiest within that group.
Gove is the daughter and longtime professional partner of Katharine M. Gove, who served as library director from 1967 to 2013 and died in November 2021.
Yet, the library is also in the bottom 18% – 311th out of 369 certified libraries in the state – when considering the number of full-time equivalent staff in relation to circulation volume and hours of operation, according to the plan.
In other words, it’s an asset that is highly used, but which lacks key resources when compared to other libraries in Massachusetts.
The plan, filed with the state last fall – a requirement for libraries to receive grant funding, plan targets three major goals.
The first involves promoting the library as a uniting force in the community; a support for the schools; and a resource for the town’s unique cultural legacy.
Calling consideration of possible budget cuts to professional library services in the schools “unfortunate,” the director stressed, “If we can help fill that gap, we would like to.”
Pop-up storytimes at Page Elementary School; work with educators at Pentucket Regional Middle/High School to support curriculum and complement needs; community service opportunities for teens to create programs and mentor others; and more awareness of the variety of resources the library offers are some options.
“You can access comic books with your library card and you don’t have to leave your bedroom,” Flaherty said.
The plan also proposes working with other municipal resources, such as the Historical Commission and town clerk’s office to better preserve and promote West Newbury’s cultural heritage.
“The town is really invested in its history, but at the same time, it’s hard to access that history,” Flaherty noted.
The second strategic goal strives to highlight the library’s collections, programs and services while ensuring they reflect and evolve to meet the needs and interests of the community.
People of all ages, ability levels and backgrounds must be able to use an array of resources, materials and new/emerging technology. Democracy, political literacy and opportunities for civic engagement should be promoted, as should cultures from around the nation and the world, the plan states.
The director hopes to get the word out about what the library offers. She said most people are unaware of the numerous digital resources or its “Library of Things,” which loans out items such as a telescope, record player and albums, snowshoes and a birdwatching kit.
“If we’re not serving you, how can we?” Flaherty said.
The final strategic goal relates to utilizing space. The plan aims to provide “a nurturing, inclusive, and modern space” in which visitors may “ work, study, and socialize.”
It will serve as an educational hub for conservation and sustainability; and use innovative design solutions to address space and construction limitations. Ideas include reconfiguring the first floor, adding an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant elevator to the second floor; and investigating use of Old Town Hall for supplemental library space.
“Ideally, we’d prefer to stay in our own space, but we’re considering all options,” Chanania said.
West Newbury has one of only 61 libraries out of 369 certified public libraries in Massachusetts without a large meeting room for events and ranks 333rd in terms of recent renovations to its main building.
Creating a native plant pollinator garden and storywalk outside and making the courtyard Americans With Disabilities Act accessible were proposed. In an emergency, the library could serve as a cooling/ heating center or a charging station – or bring services to residents who are housebound.
“They can’t be left behind,” Flaherty said, stressing, “There’s a lot of possibilities, we just have to figure out what they are.”
