WEST NEWBURY — There’s plenty of opportunity for virtual fun and learning at GAR Memorial Library.
There are thousands of art and craft video classes via Creativebug.com. The classes are taught by recognized design experts.
The art classes include creative doodling, sewing a winter coat, knitting a pair of seed stitch slippers or super scarf, pattern drafting, making your own paint, watercolor lettering and stationery printing.
Learn why goats are used as an affordable and fun option for tackling poison ivy and weeds as well as yard and community spring cleanups. Participate in a virtual talk with Goats to Go in Georgetown.
Six Feet of Separation is a pandemic newspaper written entirely by children. The newspaper is looking for submissions from children around the world. Visit www.westnewburylibrary.org to read an edition of the newspaper or review guidelines for submitting something.
Families are invited to go on a virtual safari to celebrate Earth Day. NatGeo@Home is “hosting” neighborhood safaris to inspire people to explore the planet through its animals. Visit www.westnewburylibrary.org to learn more.
Visit the library’s website to learn more about these and other opportunities for adults, teens and young children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.