WEST NEWBURY — GAR Memorial Library presents a virtual discussion, “The Challenge of Democratic Legitimacy in Turbulent Times,” on Friday at 10 a.m.
The event, offered in conjunction with Ashland Public Library, will be hosted by Professor Rachael Cobb, associate professor of government at Suffolk University.
With talk of voter fraud in the last election still swirling without evidence among some groups, Cobb will explore the root causes of the rumors, the distrust they foster in critical pillars the country was founded upon, and, ultimately, the overall impact on democracy.
Cobb specializes in U.S. elections, election administration, electoral politics, civic engagement and political participation. She established the University Poll Workers Project, a nonpartisan program designed to recruit college students as poll workers in response to reports of an estimated shortage of 500,000 poll workers nationwide.
Since 2006, more than 1,000 students from the Greater Boston area have received training and worked as poll workers.
Her work appeared in the Quarterly Journal of Political Science and Studies in American Political Development. She serves on the board of MassVOTE and the Boston Election Advisory Committee. Cobb received her doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
To register and receive a zoom link visit, www.westnewburylibrary.org.
