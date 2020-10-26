WEST NEWBURY — GAR Memorial Library is offering plenty of ways to catch the Halloween spirit — even during a global pandemic.
Library Director Corinn Flaherty announced the following activities for spooky and festive fun:
Students in grades 6-12 are invited to attend Friday Night Frights from 7 to 8 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Teen Advisory Group, includes a Zoom party followed by a performance by a local teen librarian who will read a scary, creepy and unforgettable tale. A new video reading is featured each Friday. Email Kristen at kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org for the link.
Through Friday, children’s librarian Kate Gove is offering Halloween origami kits for anyone ages 5 and up who wishes to make a pumpkin or a ghost. Each kit has instructions and origami paper. Contact Miss Kate at 978-363-1105 or kgove@westnewburylibrary.org.
Edgar Allan Poe's narrative poem, "The Raven," will be on display in the library windows through Nov. 2. This Halloween storywalk is fun for all ages.
Visit during the day — or for an extra spooky fright, bring a flashlight and make your way around the building’s exterior after dark. Visitors are asked to enjoy the storywalk before 9 p.m. out of respect for the library’s neighbors — and to remember to practice social distancing.
This month only, the Teen Advisory Group will supply blackout poetry kits to anyone who requests one. To create blackout poetry, the poet uses text from a book, newspaper or magazine and redacts — or blacks out — words to come up with an original poem formed by the words that were not blacked out.
The kits include pages from books, a black sharpie, and examples of blackout poetry. People ages 12 and up are invited to contact the library to reserve a kit.
Families are welcome to join Miss Kate for a virtual storytime every Tuesday at 10 a.m. She reads stories, sings songs, does fingerplays and provides story-related craft ideas. All ages are welcome. Register to receive the link at www.west newburylibrary.org.
For more information, contact Gove at 978-363-1105 or kgove@westnewburylibrary.org.
