WEST NEWBURY — The role of peace medals in diplomatic relationships between Euro-Americans and Native Amercians is the topic of a presentation Thursday at GAR Memorial Library.
It is one of two virtual programs offered by the library this month.
Author and professor Sam Redman leads a Zoom session Thursday in which he will explore the history of peace medals from the points of view of those who used them as diplomatic tools and those who valued them as important adornments and status symbols.
When Lewis and Clark began their famed journey in 1804, they brought 89 medals to give as gifts to Native American leaders. The medals were offered by the newly formed U.S. in the tradition of earlier British, French and Spanish colonial governments.
Redman, a professor of history at UMass Amherst, studies U.S. cultural, social and intellectual history in the 19th and 20th centuries.
He received his bachelor of arts in anthropology and history from the University of Minnesota, Morris, and a master’s and doctorate in American history since 1607 at the University of California, Berkeley.
He is the author of “Bone Rooms: From Scientific Racism to Human Prehistory in Museums” and “Historical Research in Archives: A Practical Guide,” published by the American Historical Association.
He is writing books on the history and legacy of salvage anthropology and on peace medals. Redman’s talk, “Silver Promises: Peace Medals in North America, runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
On Nov. 18, Native American storyteller Anne Jennings performs traditional Abenaki and other Northeast Woodlands lesson stories, which are meant to entertain as well as instruct.
West Newbury, as well as much of northern Massachusetts, was once part of the Greater Abenaki Confederacy.
Jennings, with both European and Abenaki heritage, has been honing her storytelling skills for more than 30 years. She has master’s degrees in storytelling and history.
Visit www.westnewburylibrary.org to register and receive a Zoom link for either free program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.