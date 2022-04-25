WEST NEWBURY– May is Older Americans Month and the Council on Aging is offering a series of events this spring to nourish mind, body and soul.
The inaugural session of the “Lunch and Learn” speaker series is slated for Thursday, May 5. A discussion on the upcoming annual Town Meeting is on the docket. Town Manager Angus Jennings and Town Clerk Jim Blatchford will field questions about the articles appearing on the spring town warrants and what to expect at the annual gathering. Lunch is a turkey club wrap.
This year’s town meeting takes place on May 14 at 9 a.m. in the parking lot next to the Community Bandstand. Town Elections are Tuesday, May 2, with polls in the Town Annex open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The speaker series continues on Thursday, June 2, when the topic is cyber security. Chief Assessor and GIS Coordinator Christian Kuhn will share what she knows about malware, scams, phishing emails, password protection, and how to keep personal information safe. Lunch is kielbasa and rice.
The “Lunch and Learn” speaker sessions will either take place at the Senior Center, located on the ground floor of the 1910 Town Office Building at 381 Main St. or at the Town Annex next door depending on numbers of participants. A $5 donation per session is suggested.
In partnership with the West Newbury Cultural Council, the COA is offering a new “Guided Reiki, Meditation and Aromatherapy” series starting on May 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. Led by Reiki Master Jamie MacKenzie, the free six-week program can accommodate up to 10 people who are 60 years or older or adults with disabilities. MacKenzie has 22 years of teaching experience and over a decade working in the wellness profession. Classes are held in the Town Annex, which is ADA compliant.
A four week Tuesday afternoon series of Pickleball instruction and play kicks off on June 7. The COA has teamed up with Newburyport Tennis Club to make this opportunity available. The class, which has room for a maximum of 12 senior citizens, will be held on an outdoor court at the Tennis Club, 178 Low St. in Newburyport. In case of inclement weather, a makeup date will be scheduled. Cost is $40 per person paid directly to the Tennis Club.
On June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, Paige from Ramble Floral is offering a class on designing floral arrangements. No prior experience is needed. The class is held at the Senior Center and cost is $40. Each participant brings home a unique floral arrangement they made themselves. Refreshments are included. The workshop has room for up to 10 seniors.
To register for any or all of these spring offerings planned in celebration of Older American Month, call 978-363-1104 or email coa@wnewbury.org. Space is limited, so contact the COA to reserve a spot now.
Initially established in 1963 as “Senior Citizen Month” by President John F. Kennedy, the recognition was renamed Older Americans Month by President Gerald Ford in 1976. The month-long tribute celebrates the contributions people 65 years and older make in their communities, states, and across the nation. It is also a time to focus locally and nationally on issues related to age and aging. Organizing ceremonies, fairs, and special events are just some of the ways Americans can pay tribute to their elders during the month of May.
The theme for this year’s Older American Month is “Age My Way” which the federal Administration For Community Living describes as an opportunity to explore the many ways older adults can stay in and thrive within their communities. Participating in and making social connections through activities such as those offered by the COA this spring are fun ways for seniors to be proactive as they strive to age in place at home in their own town.
