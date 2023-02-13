WEST NEWBURY — Voters at Town Meeting could be asked to consider a $17.9 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year – or 3.6% more than the current spending plan, Town Manager Angus Jennings said at a recent presentation to the Select Board.
Of the roughly $18 million budget, about 54% is targeted toward education spending for West Newbury’s share of the Pentucket Regional School District, Whittier Vocational Technical High School and Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School budgets.
Based on preliminary talks with the schools, Jennings has included in his budget a 7.9% increase in school spending – or $716,786 more than this year. But he cautioned that the school district budgets are still very much in flux and won’t be finalized until state budget numbers are released.
“Numbers can and definitely will change as we go through the Finance Committee process and get better information regarding health insurance rates, etc., but this amount is where the process is starting,” he said.
Jennings estimates $8.2 million is needed for noneducational – or townside spending – a 1.2% decrease over the current year.
In some areas, what appears to be a drop in a department’s budget actually reflects a shifting of resources from one area of the town’s operating budget to another – such as budgeted dollars moving from Select Board staffing over to the Department of Public Works, he noted.
The only new position in the budget is a proposed 20-hour-per-week dispatcher. This addition is intended to alleviate the more expensive practice of filling shifts with either part-timers or overtime from the current four full-time dispatchers.
Most of the wage and salary increases are either tied to recommendations coming out of the Collins Center wage study or represent cost-of-living adjustments known as COLA.
A slight drop in the police budget – from $1,234,090 to $1,233,632 – reflects in part a change in costs related to expenses the town incurred in fiscal 2023 to fill shifts for a position for which an employee was out on extended leave.
Jennings was hesitant to speak in too much detail about this situation, but confirmed, “This is not expected to be necessary in FY24.”
He took a moment during discussion of the police budget to correct some reporting in the newspaper a few weeks ago regarding the Pentucket school resource officer’s salary.
Officer Manny Terrero is budgeted to receive a salary of $72,337 in fiscal 2024. This accounts for a 3% COLA per the collective bargaining agreement and longevity pay he has earned. The regional school district will contribute $31,519 toward the position.
A 62.5% increase in recreation spending reflects some unique budget dynamics, including a proposed increase in the Community Bandstand line, which hasn’t increased in years, Jennings said.
More funding for ballfield maintenance than in prior budgets and a significant increase in fertilizer costs due to global economic conditions affected by the war in Ukraine also play a role, he stressed.
After consistently paying more than $300,000 for debt service for years, the budget for fiscal 2024 is showing a zero balance in that budget column – something Jennings described as unheard of.
“Debt represents a share – and often a sizable share –of all municipal budgets,” he said following the meeting. “It’s exceedingly rare for a town to carry no debt in its operating budget.”
West Newbury’s only debt is related to the Water Department, which is payable from the water enterprise budget and the septic loan revolving fund paid annually through a Town Meeting warrant article.
“Obviously, the town pays a share of Pentucket debt through its assessments, but it is not the holder of that debt,” Jennings explained.
“I feel very, very confident with what I am presenting here tonight,” he told the board, which unanimously recommended sending the document to the Finance Committee for review.
The committee’s budget meetings are slated to begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. and run into March. The annual warrant must be posted by April 10 in anticipation of the annual Town Meeting on April 24 at 7 p.m. in the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
In unrelated news, a protracted issue with Verizon that was affecting the network serving the town offices over multiple days could interfere with Jennings’ effort to get the budget documents posted to the town website, www.wnewbury.org, in a timely fashion.
As of Wednesday, the offices were without internet or email access – other than via smartphones.
“We’re in regular contact with the Verizon legislative liaison and (state Sen. Bruce Tarr’s) office to keep the pressure on for a fix,” Jennings said. “The goal had been to get all that posted before the end of the week but that was before the network outage. We may still hit that timeline – but can’t say for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.