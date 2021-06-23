WEST NEWBURY – Town leaders are considering setting up an affordable housing trust to focus on creating more reasonably priced places for people to live in town.
At two recent virtual meetings, both the Select Board and the Planning Board discussed the lack of affordable housing and the difficulty in meeting the state mandate that communities have at least 10% of their housing stock designated as affordable by state standards or risk so-called “unfriendly” Chapter 40B developments.
“An affordable housing trust is just one example of something we can establish as a first step to tackling this need,” said Ann O’Sullivan following the meetings. A former member of the Select Board, O’Sullivan is spearheading an effort to address the lack of housing.
“The value of this new trust is that it’s a separate legal entity with independent powers,” she said. A dedicated group of people would focus on finding ways to create housing for teachers, highway workers “and all kinds of people who want to be part of our community but can’t.”
A housing trust could set conditions and vet applicants, noted Town Manager Angus Jennings during the Select Board meeting.
Planner Brian Murphey recalled in April 2009 when the Community Housing Committee on which he served brought to Town Meeting a plan to build an intergenerational village on the 34-acre Mullen property off Church Street.
The small village would have included affordable starter homes, reasonably priced over-55 housing and senior rental housing. Similar to arguments made today, proponents 12 years ago also argued that the dearth of this type of housing was driving longtime residents from town.
Then-Selectman Dick Cushing noted that voters had funded requests for public safety, open space, recreation and the schools, so it was time to support seniors, whose taxes helped to pay for these other requests. A majority of voters rejected the plan, however, fearing the town would sell the land to a developer for considerably less than the $1.2 million paid for it just 3 years earlier.
In 2005, the now-defunct Workforce Housing Trust looked into installing a large-scale affordable development on the Craven property. But, as with residents today, back then voters also felt creating units throughout the community was preferable to a large-scale development in one neighborhood. An affordable housing plan was adopted in 2017, but O’Sullivan was uncertain if any steps had been taken since then.
Although the Mullen plan might need some updating, it still had “good bones,” Murphey contended. He described the unsuccessful attempt this winter by developer Chip Hall to create a Chapter 40B affordable housing development off Coffin Street — and the “resulting uproar” from residents — “a wake-up call.”
“The time to act is now,” he said, calling for the Select Board to resurrect the CHC and work to creating more reasonably priced housing. It doesn’t have to meet the legal standard for affordability in order to be a morally right undertaking, Planning Board members agreed.
“There are people in town who want to stay in town but may not meet the (state’s affordability) criteria because of assets or whatever,” Murphey noted. “We may never get the 10 percent but we can move ahead.”
“I wholeheartedly support this. Now is the time to set up the trust before we lose momentum,” said colleague Ray Cook.
Town planner Leah Zambernardi referenced an inclusionary housing consultant hired in January whose charge calls for managing affordable stock plus seeking additional opportunities. The agreement allows the consultant to set up a formal trust.
There are numerous challenges for a town this size to meet the state’s 10% affordability mark, Jennings said. In order to make up ground, it would need to generate about 130 rental units. “You could do it, but is that what this community wants?” he asked.
Select Board Chair Rick Parker agreed a development of that scale would significantly change the character of certain neighborhoods in town. His board wanted to encourage more reasonably priced homes instead of attempting to meet the state’s criteria.
“I think we should do it because it’s the right thing to do. And as for 40B, it is what it is,” he said.
“We’re in a different place than we were 15 years ago,” O’Sullivan said. “People in town now realize that we need to acknowledge this housing need and address it on our terms so that we get the kinds of low density developments that complement our rural character.”
She envisions a legally established trust endowed with independent powers that is funded — at least in part — by the payment in lieu of taxes that developers pay for projects that aren’t typically required to pay property taxes, yet still receive the benefit of town services.
“How do we start the engines?” Parker asked.
“We have to put out the call,” O’Sullivan said. “There are resources in this town that we don’t even know about. This town will show up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.