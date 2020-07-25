West Newbury man, 19, killed in South Hampton motorcycle crash

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. -- New Hampshire State Police say speed was a factor in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon that killed a West Newbury man.
Troopers from the NHSP Troop A barracks responded to a report at approximately 12:24 p.m. that a motorcycle had crashed in the area of Route 150 and Evans Road. When they arrived they found a 2001 Kawasaki ZX6 going northbound on Route 150 had crashed, tossing the driver. Police identified him as Dakota Chaisson, 19, of West Newbury. He was taken to the Seabrook Emergency Room on Lafayette Road, where he was pronounced dead. Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, it appears that speed was a factor in the crash, the state police said in a statement.
The southbound lane on Route 150 was closed for approximately 2 hours while Troopers investigated the crash.
Assisting Troop A at the scene were, the South Hampton Police and Fire Departments, Seabrook Police Department, Hampton Falls Police Department, East Kingston Police and Fire Departments and Amesbury Police and Fire Departments.
Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact Trooper Andrew Goulet, #NHSP Troop-A at 603) 223-8490, or via email at andrew.goulet@dos.nh.gov.
