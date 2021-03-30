WEST NEWBURY – The local owner of a Revere demolition company narrowly avoided being thrown in jail Tuesday morning after he was charged with torching his then-girlfriend's $70,000 Audi convertible last June after a verbal argument.
Benjamin Ketschke, 45, of River Meadow Court, was summonsed to court in June 2020 on charges of burning a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of a property more than $1,200 and interfering with a firefighter. On March 16, a Newburyport District Court clerk magistrate ruled there was enough probable cause to arraign Ketschke with the offenses.
At Tuesday's arraignment in the same courthouse, Essex County prosecutor Erin McAndrews filed a motion to find Ketschke too dangerous to his alleged victim or society to be afforded bail while awaiting trial.
Ketschke's attorney said it was unfair to find his client dangerous, telling Judge Peter Doyle that Ketschke came to court on his own and since the June 2020 incident there have been no problems between the woman and Ketschke. The two people, the attorney added, still work together at the Revere business and see each other during the work week.
"They're the best of friends," the attorney said.
Doyle sided with Ketschke's attorney and denied McAndrews' motion. However, Doyle ordered Ketschke not to abuse or harass the alleged victim and stay away from her home. He also cannot have any firearms.
Ketschke is due back in court on May 5 for a pretrial hearing.
West Newbury firefighters responded to the River Meadow Court residence shortly after midnight on June 7 where the two lived and saw the Audi on fire in the driveway. The alleged victim had left the home prior to the fire after a "verbal altercation," State Police Trooper Kenneth Belben wrote in his report.
Belben works for the State Police's fire investigation unit in Stow.
As firefighters began working to put out the fire, Ketschke tried to take the hose away from them. West Newbury police Officer Manny Terrero was forced to pull Ketschke back and stop him from interfering, according to Belben.
Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters called the State Police's fire investigation unit to the scene. Police soon learned that Ketschke had bought the car as a gift just a week earlier.
A quick examination of what was left of the convertible showed that a metal gas can had been thrown inside the car. Investigators also found several puncture wounds along the body caused by repeated blows with an axe.
Ketschke told police that while lying in a hammock about 200 feet from the Audi, he heard a loud smash. He turned toward the noise and saw the car was "completely engulfed in fire," Belben wrote in his report, adding that Ketschke told police he filmed the fire on his smartphone.
After gaining consent to search the property, police found an axe that matched the marks left on the Audi.
Later that day, a State Police K-9 dog examined the car, which had been towed away by this point, and detected gasoline inside the center console and engine compartment.
Around the same time, the victim told police that Ketschke had sent her a video of "her Audi fully engulfed in flames. She then called 911 and reported the fire," Belben wrote in his report, adding Ketschke also sent the victim texts saying her car was burning in their driveway.
At Tuesday's arraignment, Ketschke's attorney said his client "truly regrets" the incident and that it would "never happen again."
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.