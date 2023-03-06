WEST NEWBURY — A local man is back to golfing regularly after having open heart surgery last year and is hitting the back nine with a second chance. Now, he hopes others dig deep into their family histories to ensure they are around for years to come.
George Ellison considers himself a health care advocate. The father of three receives two physicals a year and is a former member of the Anna Jaques Hospital board of trustees.
The 66-year-old has a family history of heart disease and lost his father, grandfather and uncle to cardiac disease when they were in their early 70s.
Doctor’s diagnosed Ellison with a bicuspid aortic valve in 2008 (he only has two flaps that allow blood to flow through the heart as opposed to three), so he also underwent regular cardiac testing as well.
Roughly 2% of the U.S. population has a bicuspid aortic valve condition, but many people write off their shortness of breath to either advancing age or being out of shape, which Ellison confessed he did as well.
“I wasn’t aware of the relationship of the heart to breathing,” he said. “If someone’s out of breath from any sort of activity, they should really be checked for some type of heart issue. It may not be there, it may be that they are just getting old. But, it could very well be that there’s a heart issue there and they don’t know about it.”
After an abnormal electrocardiogram in June, Ellison was referred to Dr. Salman Ghiasuddin, a cardiologist and medical director of the cardiac catheterization lab at Anna Jaques. Ghiasuddin then performed an ultrasound cardiac echogram.
The test revealed a severe narrowing of a valve, as well as leakage that could have caused an aneurysm.
“We watched the situation and, over time, it deteriorated,” Ellison said.
In August, Ellison underwent open heart surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, which like Anna Jaques, is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health. His aortic valve and part of his aortic root were replaced. He then spent the next three months at home recovering.
“I was in the hospital for four days and then I was out,” he said. “They replaced the heart value and took care of a few other issues. Then, when you have open heart surgery, the real thing that takes the longest to heal is the sternum because, for want of a better term, they cracked it open. They don’t want you swinging a golf club because it is a twisting of the sternum.”
But Ellison said he is now back to playing golf regularly and lifting weights three days a week.
“I’m feeling great and I have no issues of shortness of breath or anything of that nature. So, we’re back to maintenance and six-month follow-ups,” he said.
Given his family history, one of Ellison’s daughters also took the time to do some research and her father said it was “very eye-opening.”
“I wasn’t given a lot of information from family members since a lot of people don’t talk about their health issues and the history of males on my father’s side of the family really not getting past their early 70s was glaring. These people were all athletes and they were all in the military,” he said.
Convinced genetic makeup had a lot to do with his condition, Ellison called a Zoom meeting with his family and let them know of his condition.
“I’m one of 10 children and I wanted to make the rest of my family aware of this. I told them what I went through. I told them about the family history and recommended that they all talk to their physicians about this the next time they had a physical,” he said.
Two of Ellison’s male family members have since discovered they have a bicuspid aortic valve condition. He urges people to become more aware of their family’s health conditions.
“Family history is probably the most common thread for everybody in health care,” he said. “With something like Ancestry.com, you can go back over many generations. You won’t necessarily find out how people died but you will find out how young they were or how old they were when they died.”
Ghiasuddin said in an email that he strongly advises people to not ignore subtle symptoms, such as shortness of breath, and to seek guidance from their primary care physician so conditions can be detected early and corrected before permanent damage occurs.
“I think generally one of the things we find is that people do not seek attention for symptoms, unless they are painful or intense,” he said. “The severity of symptoms does not always correlate to the underlying condition. You can have a serious disease, but your symptoms may not be that intense.”
Ghiasuddin also stressed the importance of annual physicals with primary care physicians and pursuing preventive care.
“Generally, we have this common approach not to fix something unless it is broken. That’s not true in medicine. You do not want to wait until things are broken to fix them. We want to prevent people from getting to that stage. Being self aware of one’s health and symptoms is very important for every patient,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
