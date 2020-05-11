WEST NEWBURY — Selectmen may discuss the possibility of reopening some recreational areas in town at a meeting Monday.
Key personnel and representatives from relevant boards and committees met virtually Friday to consider the possibility.
On March 20, the Board of Health closed municipal basketball courts, playgrounds and play structures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Athletic fields were closed to group gatherings and sporting activities and events. Town parks, however, remained open.
On April 3, the board closed parking areas at Mill Pond and Pipestave Hill Recreation areas until May 4, and later extended that order to May 18. Both areas can still be used by residents who are able to walk, run, bike or ride horses there.
Health Agent Paul Sevigny notes that maintaining social distancing when using the areas remains important.
Selectmen will also review other pandemic-related updates and preliminary planning underway for reopening town buildings and facilities.
Scheduling a site visit for a proposed Chapter 40B affordable housing development off Coffin Street is part of another agenda item. Residents have until May 15 to submit comments and concerns about the project to the town manager, which would eventually be forwarded to MassHousing.
If approved, the development would create 152 units — 38 of them affordable — with access from 28 Coffin St. and 566 Main St.
Opponents of the proposal say it is too dense for the neighborhood and would permanently change West Newbury’s character and rural nature. A public workshop on Chapter 40B is scheduled for May 14 at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, the agenda includes a discussion on the date and logistics for the annual Town Meeting, financing options for water projects and the Soldiers and Sailors renovation, a site walk of industrially zoned land for a potential solar photovoltaic installation, and a policy discussion on the noise bylaw.
The public session of the remote meeting starts at 7 p.m. Information on how to attend the meeting is posted on the agenda available via the selectmen’s page at www.wnewbury.org.
