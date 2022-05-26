WEST NEWBURY — After a multiple year COVID-19 hiatus, the Memorial Day parade returns to Main Street on Monday with a decorated hero selected to serve as grand marshal. The event steps off from the Town Square at 10:30 a.m., heading east until marchers reach the Training Field where a ceremony is planned.
This year’s anticipated participants include the Pentucket Regional High School Marching Band and Color Guard playing lively, patriotic tunes; the always colorful West Newbury Garden Club; local scout troops; the town’s Police and Fire departments and Massachusetts State Troopers; the Council on Aging; and the Public Works Department, among others. Anyone intending to march should contact Town Manager Angus Jennings.
The Grand Marshal is Richard “Dick” Cushing. Born on Sept. 23, 1947, at the former Quincy City Hospital, on Quincy’s Hospital Hill, Cushing received a full scholarship to Suffolk University in 1965, then was inducted into the army on Oct. 29, 1968. A three-stripe Army Sergeant, Cushing served in the second of the 14th Infantry/ 25th Infantry Division out of Hawaii. He spent time along the Cambodian border and recalls “walking through the remnants of Napalm,” a poisonous gas used by the US to clear out bunkers, foxholes, and trenches.
He earned a Purple Heart, three Bronze stars and the Air Medal –awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. Following his tour of duty, Cushing joined Vietnam Vets Against the War, and became involved in investigating impacts of the military’s use of Agent Orange (AO), one of the herbicides sprayed to defoliate forests that might conceal Viet Cong and North Vietnamese forces and to destroy their crops. Exposure to the chemical by Vietnamese people and U.S. soldiers has been directly linked to abnormally high incidence of cancers, miscarriages, birth defects, and extreme congenital malformations.
“I’m familiar with much of the government denial and the Monsanto angles, wherein the truth was hidden from farmers for years,” said Cushing. “I couldn’t watch for long a PBS documentary depicting current day footage of Vietnamese children horribly deformed by ongoing AO pollution and conditions passed down to family members. It’s still occurring in America today; U.S. military personnel share that very sad legacy,” he said.
A current member of the local Vietnam Veterans of America, Cushing served as a rural mail carrier in town for 32 years. A consummate community service volunteer, he was elected to the Select Board four times and served on numerous other municipal boards, most recently on the Board of Water Commissioners, from which he unexpectedly had to resign this spring for health reasons.
As acting chaplain for Carr American Legion post, Cushing’s Memorial Day starts about 8 a.m. where he will meet with Sgt. Robert “Bob” Janes, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 363 Main St., to make their annual rounds to honor military personnel lost at war. Joined by Pentucket musician Lily Friend, who will play taps at each stop, the two veterans will visit soldier’s graves at four cemeteries before heading to the veteran memorials on the Training Field and to throw a wreath into the Merrimack River in honor of sailors lost in war. Police Chief Michael Dwyer is providing access onto the currently-closed Rocks Village Bridge for the ceremony. The public is welcome to attend.
Originally designed as a Civil War Memorial in 1900, the Soldiers and Sailors Building — also known as American Legion Hall — was gifted to the town in 2015 by the Carr Post because veterans could no longer care for the aging building. As Grand Marshal, Cushing has requested the parade stop in front of the Hall, where the Pentucket band will play a musical tribute. Both Cushing and Janes are strongly opposed to the recent town meeting vote to sell the iconic landmark to a private owner with an historical preservation placed on it. The Select Board is currently discussing partnering with the Planning Board to develop the zoning changes needed to allow for commercial use in that section of town.
Although Cushing has served as parade Grand Marshal in the past and is honored to again be chosen, he acknowledged seeing a bit of irony this time around, given his position on the recent town meeting vote. He believes Memorial Day is not only a time to remember military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice, but is also a chance to recognize regular citizens who continue to perfect America’s union by making choices every day to do the right thing. He sees the historic Hall — now slated for sale — as symbolic of this sentiment. There is a reason Memorial Day begins and ends at the Soldiers and Sailors Building each year, Cushing insists, saying “It’s the logical and heartfelt seat of every good intentioned effort by each of us — from our youngest to our seniors — committing ourselves to peace and justice in our lives and the lives of others…There are certain places in town that deserve recognition — one of them is the Training Field and another one is the Legion Building.”
“Memorial Day celebrates everyone that is interested in the best things of America — either in uniform or out of uniform — we celebrate them on Memorial Day,” Cushing said.
