WEST NEWBURY — The Health Board is set this week to finalize language for a new regulation that would establish townwide automated curbside trash and recycling.
But of the 43 people who attended a virtual public hearing on the topic last week, a majority who spoke voiced strong opposition.
After listening to comments for nearly two hours, the board continued its hearing to today at 4:30 p.m.
Although he believes the trend in waste disposal is moving toward automation and that it would ultimately be more cost-effective, board member Tom Fahey said the pushback from residents raised some important considerations.
“I value all the input ... I want to thank people for enlightening me,” he said.
Several who attended were unaware of the proposed change in services.
“This is a complete surprise to me,” said Posy Veasey.
Residents pointed to a townwide survey in which the current two-barrel trash removal system was favored over automated or pay-as-you-throw options.
Some residents said two 65-gallon barrels provided by G Mello Disposal Corp. would be too heavy for older people or those with disabilities to manage.
Long, hilly driveways and inequities for larger families who generate more refuse were concerns.
“This is rife with potential problems. It’s clearly onerous for many people for different reasons,” said resident Peter Broderick, who joined those critical of the process. “We’re now learning this is a done deal. Then, what’s the purpose of this hearing?"
Chair Bob Janes said adopting a new regulation is something his board has done before. In 2010, a waste reduction program limited households to two 32-gallon barrels or four 18-gallon bags each week.
“You will get used to it," board member Blake Seale said. "I know that’s easier said than done.”
Town Moderator KC Swallow clarified that as the legislative body, the only option Town Meeting voters opposed to the plan have is to vote down the waste disposal line item under the Health Board’s operating budget. Residents can also hire a private hauler at their own expense.
The town would save $20,000 by switching to the automated plan, but this does not translate to a $20,000 reduction in that line item, which is expected to increase either way, Town Manager Angus Jennings said.
“I suspect that Mr. Mello is raising his profit on this,” noted resident Kevin Bowe, saying the switch was “a lot of inconvenience for a 10% decrease in cost.”
But not everyone spoke against the plan.
"We need to generate less trash and figure out what to do with our recyclables,” said resident Paulina Swartz. People with more trash should pay more and everybody needs to do more composting, she said.
In light of the global pandemic, a contract with Mello signed on June 24, 2014, that was set to expire was extended by a year on April 3, 2020.
Mello honored the agreed-upon pricing for automated service while continuing with manual collection. The schedule for annual solid waste costs were: July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, $240,660; July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, $252,180; July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, $264,249; July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, $276,900; July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, $290,160.
Recyclables would be charged based on market rate per ton established each month by the processor.
Seale said automated collection is becoming a standard industry practice. It reduces costs, increases recycling and is safer for workers. Other options were looked at but “Mello’s was the cheapest,” he said.
JRM Hauling of Peabody — the only other bidder on record — proposed $195,000 annually for two-day weekly automated trash collection, with disposal charges set by a town-contracted facility.
Biweekly manual recyclable costs would be $95,000 annually with a processing charge of $95 per ton reviewed quarterly. Residents would receive a 60-gallon trash barrel and could use any size recycle barrel up to 60 gallons, the bid stated.
“You elected us to make the right decisions for the town. In five years, you're not going to have a choice,” Sevigny said.
“We may not have a choice in five years but we have the choice now,” responded resident Nathan Kelly, adding that “elected officials have an obligation to respond to the electorate's wishes."
In February, Seale pointed out that if the contract with Mello is not honored, the company could “renege on the budget price ... . Last year, (owner Jason Mello) did us the favor of keeping the same price as automated when he was doing the hand pickup. I don’t know how much it’s up for public discussion to knock it down. We already voted on a contract with Mello.”
“There’s going to be some pushback – I can almost guarantee it,” Janes said. Fahey urged the board to make every effort to gauge concerns at a public hearing.
Jennings supported seeking public input but reminded the board that the authority ultimately rests with them.
