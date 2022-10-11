WEST NEWBURY — The town stayed local with its pick for a new water superintendent and choose Mark Marlow, a licensed operator for the Department of Public Works, to fill the spot for when Superintendent Mike Gootee retires Friday.
Marlow was one of four applicants for the position.
The offer of employment – signed by Water Commission Chairperson Bob Janes and Town Manager Angus Jennings – is contingent upon Marlow securing what is called a Grade 2 treatment license from the state Department of Environmental Protection Agency prior to beginning his term as superintendent.
In the interim, the Water Department has applied for a temporary emergency certificate from MassDEP that allows for the water system to operate for up to six months until the new superintendent obtains the required license.
Marlow started work with the Water Department last week to begin the transition, but his pay rate will remain as a DPW licensed operator until he receives the additional license. He now holds a Grade 1 treatment license and a Grade 2 distribution license, according to Jennings.
Gootee, who is retiring after spending 24 of 36 years working in the water and wastewater field in West Newbury, recently shared a favorite memory of his tenure – involving he, Marlow and “a bunch of goslings” that fell into a catch basin during a rainstorm.
“Mark and I felt really stoked that day. Lots of high-fives every time we retrieved another one,” Gootee recalled, noting that every gosling was rescued and reunited with its mother.
Although he never lived in West Newbury, Gootee said he always felt welcome and learned a lot about the town’s history and life in general from residents, in particular “Bert Knowles, Rick Thurlow, Jane and Rob Wild, Dick Preble, Dick Shea, Elisa Grammer, Susan Follansbee, Gary Bill, Dick Cushing, Bob Janes, the Food Mart crew and the salt of the earth, Connie Freeman.”
Gootee also had high praise for the water commissioners he has worked with over the years, saying he learned a lot from them.
“They are all wonderful individuals that have volunteered their time to make the Water Department stay on track with the current issues at hand in the water field,” Gootee said.
He offered a special thanks to Janes.
“Bob and I worked through many storms together and we became a great team in my eyes,” Gootee said.
In his resignation letter, Gootee wrote that he hoped the town finally acquires the water source it has pursued for years.
“West Newbury’s water issues depend on it,” he concluded.
