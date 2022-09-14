WEST NEWBURY — The Friends of the West Newbury Library Donation Drop-off Day is Sept 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In preparation for the friends' upcoming book sale, scheduled for Oct. 26 to 30, the group is holding a donation drop-off day at Old Town Hall. 491 Main St, across Route 113, from the library. Donations of books, audiobooks, games, puzzles and DVDs in good condition will be accepted. Encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, outdated computer or travel guides, or any items that are damaged, moldy or musty will not be accepted.
The Friends of the West Newbury Library is a non-profit, all volunteer, open-to-all organization whose goal is to actively support and raise funds to supplement library programming and services. Information about joining the friends can be found on the library’s website: westnewburylibrary.org.
***
Senior citizens are invited to an end-of-summer cookout on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 381 Main St.
Tickets are $10 and on sale at SAGE Center (formerly known as the Senior Center and located on the ground floor of the 1910 Town Offices.) Hosted by the Council on Aging, the cookout includes a choice of turkey burger or veggie burger. Indicate a preference when purchasing tickets.
