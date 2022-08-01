Town accountant goes over books
As the municipal government moved into a new fiscal year on July 1, Town Accountant/Business Manager Stephanie Frontiera provided town officials with a brief update on her annual financial closeout.
Frontiera reports total general fund expenses for fiscal 2022 were $16,370,662. The ending available balance was $458,070 – or 97%, not including encumbrances. General fund encumbrances carried over to the current fiscal year totaled $30,437.
Expenditures that will close out to free cash come to $427,633. Town Meeting special articles that will be returned to free cash equal $83,265. Line-item transfers for last fiscal year were approved by the Select Board and Finance Committee.
In terms of general fund revenues, fiscal 2022 real estate collections were $14.5 million – or 99% of the tax commitment. Local receipts were overestimated by $193,555. The town collected $858,791 in motor vehicle excise taxes.
Investment interest for June is pending until all bank statements are received; however, the year-to-date amount through May that the town has gained was about $7,231, according to Frontiera.
A more detailed look at fiscal 2022 preliminary expenditure and revenue ledgers can be accessed via the Select Board open session meeting packet for July 27 at www.wnewbury.org.
Public library news
As July turns to August, monarch butterfly season arrives in West Newbury. People of all ages are invited to join local Monarch Way Station gardener Hannah Sparks as she shares information about the life cycle of monarch butterflies, plants to support monarchs – and other pollinators – and how to raise and release the colorful butterflies.
View monarchs in all their stages from egg to caterpillar, chrysalis and butterfly. Learn how to find monarch eggs; how to raise them at home; and how to support this native pollinator that has recently been listed as at risk of extinction. The talk is slated for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the GAR Memorial Library, 490 Main St.
Other library happenings in August include:
Family origami for ages 5 years old and up on Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. Parents are encouraged to sit with their child.
“Amateur Sleuths & the World of Art and Artifacts: A Panel of Mystery Writers” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Authors participating in this virtual program include: Connie Berry (“The Kate Hamilton” mystery series”), Tina deBellegarde (“The Batavia-on-Hudson” mystery series), M.A. Monnin (“Death in the Aegean), Lane Stone (“The Collector”), and Nina Wachsman (“The Gallery of Beauties”) This event is hosted by Tewksbury Public Library in partnership with other area libraries.
“An Introduction to Ayurveda” on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Presented by West Newbury resident Sharon Gordon, who is a ayurvedic health counselor, ayurvedic yoga specialist and yoga teacher.
“Living with Wildlife in Massachusetts” with Mass Audubon on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. Led by Tia Pinney, a biologist, lead naturalist and educator at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln.
This virtual event is hosted by Tewksbury Public Library in partnership with other area libraries.
To learn more about these and other library offerings in August or to register for an event, visit www.westnewburylibrary.org.
