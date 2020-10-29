WEST NEWBURY -- A unique "Truck or Treat" event takes place this weekend thanks to the efforts of the West Newbury Police and Fire Departments. Between from 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, members of both departments will deliver pre-packaged treat bags to families in the community.
Since many families aren't participating in traditional trick or treating or Halloween costume parties this year because of concerns for pandemic safety, public safety officials decided to offer this lower-risk alternative, said Police Chief Jeffrey Durand.
"We know forgoing trick-or-treating is hard on a lot of our youngest residents. We hope that the deliveries on Saturday spread some cheer and help families get in the spirit of the holiday, safely," said Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.
Contactless deliveries will be made by members of both departments on a West Newbury fire truck on Saturday during the day.
Email fire@westnewburysafety.org to register or direct message the West Newbury Fire Department on Facebook this Friday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. Please do not contact the public safety dispatch or call 911 with any inquiries related to the deliveries.
Please specify whether a candy and non-candy option, with pretzels, is preferred. All deliveries will be contactless.
Participants must maintain social distance and wear a mask or face covering.
"This is a great opportunity for us to connect with our community and bring a smile to people's faces -- something we haven't been able to do as much as we used to as a direct result of COVID-19," said Durand.
